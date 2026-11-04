Jada Pinkett Smith Seeks Mental Health Exam for Accuser, According to Legal Docs

Jada Pinkett Smith seeks a mental health evaluation for her accuser amid an ongoing legal dispute. MEGA

Jada Pinkett Smith is locked in a legal battle with a "head case" who's suing her for $3million, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Musician Bilaal Salaam is accusing the actress of causing him emotional and physical distress – and she wants him to undergo an extensive mental health exam, according to legal papers.

Salaam Claims Devastating Personal Toll

Jada Pinkett Smith is seeking a mental health evaluation of musician Bilaal Salaam amid his $3 million lawsuit. Joseph Martinez / PictureLux / MEGA

Salaam, who was a longtime friend of her husband, Will Smith, claims Jada's actions forced him to spend 18 months living outside of the U.S. in fear for his safety.

He claims being out of the country prevented him from spending time with his children and ended a "long-term romantic relationship," according to a November 2025 legal filing.

The musician also alleges the stress caused him to gain a whopping 100 pounds and he was diagnosed with high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.

Jada, 55, denies his allegations and argues in court papers that since Salaam "has made his mental and emotional condition the centerpiece of this case," he needs to prove it.

Jada Demands Lengthy Psychiatric Examination

The musician claims his legal dispute with Jada Pinkett Smith stems from allegations of emotional and physical distress. Lumeimages / MEGA

The Matrix franchise star wants him to undergo a five- to six-hour exam that "will consist of a psychiatric interview, a mental status examination and standardized psychological testing," according to her court motion.

In his legal complaint, Salaam claims he and Will Smith had been friendly for four decades, but things blew up when Salaam wouldn't provide "crisis management" services for the Men in Black star after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Salaam claimed in the legal papers that he declined the job to avoid having to "perform tasks he believed were illegal, unethical or morally compromising."

Salaam Alleges Threats From Jada

Bilaal Salaam alleges tensions with Will Smith's family escalated after he declined to provide crisis management services following the 2022 Oscars incident. Lumeimages / MEGA

After turning down the offer, he claims the Smith family launched a "retaliatory campaign" against him, which escalated after they learned he planned to pen a memoir about his time with the family.

Salaam also alleges an associate of Jada urged him to "end this feud before you get physically hurt," according to his legal filing.

But even before that, he claims there was tension between him and the family.

During a 2021 confrontation, Jada threatened Salaam that he'd end up "missing or catch a bullet" if he discussed the family's "personal business" publicly and "demanded" that he sign a nondisclosure agreement, according to his legal filing.