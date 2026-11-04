Miley Cyrus 'Facing Chart Setback With Latest Studio Album', Sources Say

Miley Cyrus reportedly faces a chart setback with her latest studio album, according to new reports. MEGA

Miley Cyrus is facing crises in both her career and her personal life, leaving friends to fear it might be too much for the Hannah Montana star to handle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pop superstar's latest album, Bass Persuades, has suffered one of the most spectacular chart collapses in Billboard history, plummeting from No. 1 to a jaw-dropping No. 157 in its second week.

Cyrus Devastated by Historic Chart Plunge

Miley Cyrus' album 'Bass Persuades' reportedly fell from No. 1 to No. 157 in its second week. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

The stunning 156-place free fall is reportedly the biggest second-week drop from No. 1 ever for a female artist – crushing hopes that Cyrus' first No. 1 album since 2013's Bangerz would propel her career to new heights.

According to the source, Cyrus had boasted the album was a masterpiece that would take her career to the next level – making the epic chart plunge all the more painful.

"She's understandably freaking out and saying that her whole career is shattered," the source claimed.

Cyrus Faces Heartbreak Without Parton

According to an insider, Dolly Parton served as Miley's calming confidante. Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The emotional turmoil comes as Cyrus is also coping with the loss of her beloved mentor Dolly Parton, who the insider said served as a calming confidante and "total rock" whenever the singer was struggling.

"Now that Dolly's gone, there's no one who can fill that void," the source said.

Adding to the heartache is the three-time Grammy winner's reportedly strained relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, leaving her support system painfully thin.

Miley Struggles Without Dolly's Guidance

Billy Ray Cyrus reportedly has a strained relationship with his daughter Miley. MEGA

"Her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, is right there for her, as is her mother, Tish," the insider said.

"But Dolly was her lifeline and the person she went to with her problems."

The source claimed Miley feels her career has been left "in the mud" and fears it could take years to rebuild her reputation.

"She's really struggling to find a way back," the insider said. "And Dolly isn't around to give her direction."