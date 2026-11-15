Star Nursery Classic results from The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Super Late Model drivers are on the grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 3/8-mile Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host the CARS Tour West finale.

View CARS Tour West finale results below.

Buddy Shepherd and Vito Cancilla set the front row. 200 laps of short track racing are up next…

Super Late Model

Main Event – Report

Green flag, Cancilla rolls the outside lane and he clears Shepherd for the lead.

191 to go, Ryan Phipps spins into turn one with a possible mechanical failure. Johvan Dillon is collected and the caution is out.

Green, Shepherd rolls the outside lane. Cancilla works back to his inside and Cancilla reclaims the lead.

175 to go, Cole Butcher uses the bumper on Cancilla and he moves him off the bottom lane. Butcher works under him and takes the lead away.

166 to go, Cancilla is around in turn one with some help from Matt Craig. The caution is out.

Green, Shepherd clears Butcher for the lead via the outside lane.

162 to go, Bristol Borneman and Ken Bonney tangle and the caution is back out.

149 to go, Jace Hansen works inside of Shephard. After several laps, Hansen takes the lead away.

118 to go, the competition caution is out.

Green, Hansen and Doss run side-by-side for the lead. Keelan Harvick is shoved wide and into the wall behind them. Cole Butcher makes it three wide for the lead! Hansen holds them off.

Halfway break

100 to go, the halfway break caution is out.

Green, Butcher rolls the outside lane and he clears Hansen for the lead.

93 to go, Keelan Harvick heads to the pit lane with an issue, no caution.

60 to go, Tyler Emod comes to a stop with suspension damage. The caution is out.

Green, Matt Craig rolls the inside lane. Hayden Hoogeveen is hard in the turn three wall, caution.

51 to go, Matt Craig slows as sparks come from under the car. The caution is out.

49 to go, Butcher brushes the wall. He hands the lead to Hansen.

24 to go, Bryce Bezanson pulls to the pit area, no caution.

18 to go, Robby Sawyer works inside of Hansen. He doors him into turn one and Sawyer is clear for the lead.

13 to go, Boddy Shephard slows as sparks fly behind him, no caution.

6 to go, Cole Butcher throws sparks and he pulls to the infield, no caution!

Robby Sawyer wins on The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway! Jace Hansen is the 2026 CARS Tour West champion!

The Bullring at Las Vegas

Race Results

November 14, 2026

1) Robby Sawyer

Winner

2) Jace Hansen

-4.571

3) Matt Craig

-4.837

4) Jeremy Doss

-5.199

5) Jim Wulfenstein

-6.027

6) Blaine Rocha

-8.724

7) Bob Presley

-10.556

8) Tyler Emond

-1 Lap

9) Cole Butcher

-6 Laps

10) Buddy Shepherd

-12 Laps

11) Bryce Bezanson

-24 Laps

12) Amilleo Thomson

-51 Laps

13) Vito Cancilla

-60 Laps

14) Hayden Hoogeveen

-61 Laps

15) Dylan Zampa

-77 Laps

16) Keelan Harvick

-97 Laps

17) Brad Clarke

-127 Laps

18) Chris Clyne

-142 Laps

19) Ken Bonney

-163 Laps

20) Bristol Borneman

-163 Laps

21) Ryan Phipps

-191 Laps

22) Johvan Dillon

-191 Laps

23) Dylan Jones

CARS Tour West Finale

Video Highlights

Pending

Links

CARS Tour West | Bullring at Las Vegas

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