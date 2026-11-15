Senoia Raceway results and video highlights from the Dirt Late Model finale of the Peach State Classic

National Dirt Late Model drivers are on the grounds in Senoia, Georgia. The 3/8-mile dirt track of Senoia Raceway is set to host the finale of the Peach State Classic.

View Peach State Classic results below.

Senoia Menu

Nov 13 | Nov 14

Ryan Gustin and Jonathan Davenport set the front row. 75 laps of dirt late model racing are up next…

Peach State Classic

Main Event

Green flag, Gustin slides from the bottom to the top and he’s clear off turn two.

61 to go, Gustin works through heavy lap traffic. He slices through the tail of the field as he leads Davenport by 1 second.

56 to go, Pierce rolls the inside lane and he clears Davenport for 2nd. Davenport slides him to retake the spot but Pierce crosses under him. Pierce to 2nd.

45 to go, Pierce slides Gustin for the lead. Pierce is clear and he takes it away.

24 to go, Pierce leads Gustin by 1.5 seconds.

13 to go, Pierce tangles with lap traffic but he keeps it rolling.

5 to go, Hudson O’Neal slows with an issue and the caution is out.

Green, Pierce leads as Gustin and Thronton Jr run door-to-door for 2nd.

2 to go, Gustin clears Thornton Jr. Pierce leads by three car lengths.

Bobby Pierce wins the Peach State Classic at Senoia Raceway!

Senoia Raceway

Race Results

November 24, 2026

The following includes full Super Late Model results:

Practice

Dirt Draft Hot Laps: 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 13.065[53]; 2. 1X-Sam Seawright, 13.071[21]; 3. 93-Carson Ferguson, 13.118[5]; 4. 66K-Dylan Knowles, 13.171[3]; 5. 40B-Kyle Bronson, 13.260[8]; 6. 25C-Shane Clanton, 13.264[35]; 7. 32-Bobby Pierce, 13.292[47]; 8. 17SS-Brenden Smith, 13.316[26]; 9. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 13.318[45]; 10. 60-Dan Ebert, 13.325[22];

11. 24B-Austin Bloodworth, 13.331[52]; 12. 1T-Tyler Erb, 13.349[39]; 13. 49M-Luke Morey, 13.351[36]; 14. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 13.352[4]; 15. 48-Hunter Kohn, 13.359[56]; 16. 17SR-Brody Smith, 13.360[51]; 17. 74X-Ethan Dotson, 13.370[20]; 18. 28-Dennis Erb Jr, 13.372[30]; 19. 58-Garrett Alberson, 13.380[40]; 20. 1C-Cody Overton, 13.411[12];

21. 42-Cla Knight, 13.415[54]; 22. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 13.440[46]; 23. 515-Bubba Roling, 13.456[37]; 24. 44D-Dalton Cook, 13.479[23]; 25. 19R-Ryan Gustin, 13.484[19]; 26. 21G-Mario Gresham, 13.521[44]; 27. 38T-Matthew Taylor, 13.534[29]; 28. 17G-Caleb Gay, 13.546[43]; 29. 12-Ashton Winger, 13.547[41]; 30. 18X-Michael Page, 13.564[55];

31. 10-Joseph Joiner, 13.596[27]; 32. 79-Zack Mitchell, 13.609[15]; 33. 99-Devin Moran, 13.619[2]; 34. 5-Reece Solander, 13.622[34]; 35. 9-Nick Hoffman, 13.622[49]; 36. 11R-Josh Rice, 13.676[28]; 37. 33-Wil Herrington, 13.692[1]; 38. 16H-Austin Horton, 13.699[14]; 39. T1-Todd Morrow, 13.735[10]; 40. 17-Brandon Overton, 13.738[25];

41. 21-Jason Lively, 13.738[48]; 42. 13X-Dallon Murty, 13.741[33]; 43. 5M-Trenton Mathis, 13.741[31]; 44. 14JR-Trey Mills, 13.774[24]; 45. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 13.875[32]; 46. 31-Tyler Millwood, 13.883[7]; 47. 99M-JR Moseley, 13.946[6]; 48. 24-Payton Stevenson, 13.992[50]; 49. 77-Ross Bailes, 14.027[13]; 50. 57-Raeann Gibbs, 14.096[57];

51. 9F-Shane Fulcher, 14.113[42]; 52. 9X-Ches Chester, 14.179[18]; 53. 44-Russ Ogletree, 14.441[17]; 54. 24L-Zach Leonhardi, 14.494[11]; 55. 14F-Brycen Fleming, 14.625[16]; 56. 9C-Jason Croft, 14.741[38]; 57. 54-Garrett Williams, 16.573[9]

Qualifying (Group A)

Sunoco Fuels Qualifying | Group A: 1. 19R-Ryan Gustin, 13.280[19]; 2. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 13.315[4]; 3. 93-Carson Ferguson, 13.403[5]; 4. 66K-Dylan Knowles, 13.409[3]; 5. 40B-Kyle Bronson, 13.434[8]; 6. 1C-Cody Overton, 13.564[12]; 7. 99-Devin Moran, 13.575[2]; 8. 74X-Ethan Dotson, 13.602[20]; 9. T1-Todd Morrow, 13.609[10]; 10. 38T-Matthew Taylor, 13.685[29];

11. 77-Ross Bailes, 13.697[13]; 12. 11R-Josh Rice, 13.701[28]; 13. 31-Tyler Millwood, 13.739[7]; 14. 1X-Sam Seawright, 13.740[21]; 15. 33-Wil Herrington, 13.767[1]; 16. 79-Zack Mitchell, 13.768[15]; 17. 17SS-Brenden Smith, 13.775[26]; 18. 16H-Austin Horton, 13.799[14]; 19. 44D-Dalton Cook, 13.799[23]; 20. 14JR-Trey Mills, 13.820[24];

21. 10-Joseph Joiner, 13.828[27]; 22. 60-Dan Ebert, 13.919[22]; 23. 9X-Ches Chester, 13.934[18]; 24. 99M-JR Moseley, 14.001[6]; 25. 17-Brandon Overton, 14.043[25]; 26. 14F-Brycen Fleming, 14.455[16]; 27. 44-Russ Ogletree, 14.496[17]; 28. 24L-Zach Leonhardi, 14.703[11]; 29. 54-Garrett Williams, 15.206[9]

Qualifying (Group B)

Sunoco Fuels Qualifying | Group B: 1. 28-Dennis Erb Jr, 13.604[1]; 2. 13X-Dallon Murty, 13.611[4]; 3. 25C-Shane Clanton, 13.675[6]; 4. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 13.733[24]; 5. 32-Bobby Pierce, 13.800[18]; 6. 9-Nick Hoffman, 13.846[20]; 7. 1T-Tyler Erb, 13.857[10]; 8. 5-Reece Solander, 13.904[5]; 9. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 13.948[17]; 10. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 13.959[16];

11. 12-Ashton Winger, 13.981[12]; 12. 17G-Caleb Gay, 13.998[14]; 13. 24-Payton Stevenson, 14.003[21]; 14. 49M-Luke Morey, 14.051[7]; 15. 58-Garrett Alberson, 14.055[11]; 16. 515-Bubba Roling, 14.086[8]; 17. 18X-Michael Page, 14.122[26]; 18. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 14.161[3]; 19. 24B-Austin Bloodworth, 14.253[23]; 20. 48-Hunter Kohn, 14.261[27];

21. 9C-Jason Croft, 14.293[9]; 22. 17SR-Brody Smith, 14.336[22]; 23. 42-Cla Knight, 14.492[25]; 24. 5M-Trenton Mathis, 14.506[2]; 25. 21G-Mario Gresham, 14.604[15]; 26. 21-Jason Lively, 14.635[19]; 27. 9F-Shane Fulcher, 14.788[13]; 28. 57-Raeann Gibbs, 15.119[28]

Heat Races

Integra Racing Shocks Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 19R-Ryan Gustin[1]; 2. 66K-Dylan Knowles[2]; 3. 99-Devin Moran[3]; 4. 44D-Dalton Cook[7]; 5. 60-Dan Ebert[8]; 6. 17-Brandon Overton[9]; 7. 38T-Matthew Taylor[4]; 8. 31-Tyler Millwood[5]; 9. 79-Zack Mitchell[6]; 10. (DNS) 24L-Zach Leonhardi

K1 Race Gear Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 1-Brandon Sheppard[1]; 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson[2]; 3. 74X-Ethan Dotson[3]; 4. 14JR-Trey Mills[7]; 5. 1X-Sam Seawright[5]; 6. 17SS-Brenden Smith[6]; 7. 9X-Ches Chester[8]; 8. 14F-Brycen Fleming[9]; 9. 54-Garrett Williams[10]; 10. 77-Ross Bailes[4]

Buzze Racing Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 93-Carson Ferguson[1]; 2. 11R-Josh Rice[4]; 3. 1C-Cody Overton[2]; 4. T1-Todd Morrow[3]; 5. 33-Wil Herrington[5]; 6. 16H-Austin Horton[6]; 7. 99M-JR Moseley[8]; 8. 44-Russ Ogletree[9]; 9. 10-Joseph Joiner[7]

Eibach Springs Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[4]; 3. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[1]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 5. 515-Bubba Roling[6]; 6. 17SR-Brody Smith[8]; 7. 21G-Mario Gresham[9]; 8. 24B-Austin Bloodworth[7]; 9. 57-Raeann Gibbs[10]; 10. 24-Payton Stevenson[5]

Dave Poske Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 32-Bobby Pierce[2]; 2. 12-Ashton Winger[4]; 3. 13X-Dallon Murty[1]; 4. 5-Reece Solander[3]; 5. 18X-Michael Page[6]; 6. 42-Cla Knight[8]; 7. 21-Jason Lively[9]; 8. 49M-Luke Morey[5]; 9. (DNS) 48-Hunter Kohn

Impact Race Gear Heat 6 (10 Laps): 1. 25C-Shane Clanton[1]; 2. 9-Nick Hoffman[2]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 4. 58-Garrett Alberson[5]; 5. 17G-Caleb Gay[4]; 6. 9C-Jason Croft[7]; 7. 38-Thomas Hunziker[6]; 8. 5M-Trenton Mathis[8]; 9. (DNS) 9F-Shane Fulcher

B Mains

Stakt Products B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 1X-Sam Seawright[4]; 2. 60-Dan Ebert[3]; 3. 14JR-Trey Mills[2]; 4. 17SS-Brenden Smith[6]; 5. 17-Brandon Overton[5]; 6. 38T-Matthew Taylor[7]; 7. 31-Tyler Millwood[9]; 8. 44D-Dalton Cook[1]; 9. 79-Zack Mitchell[11]; 10. 77-Ross Bailes[14]; 11. 9X-Ches Chester[8]; 12. 14F-Brycen Fleming[10]; 13. 54-Garrett Williams[12]; 14. (DNS) 24L-Zach Leonhardi

Stakt Products B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[2]; 2. 515-Bubba Roling[4]; 3. 16H-Austin Horton[5]; 4. 21G-Mario Gresham[8]; 5. 17SR-Brody Smith[6]; 6. 24B-Austin Bloodworth[10]; 7. T1-Todd Morrow[1]; 8. 99M-JR Moseley[7]; 9. 24-Payton Stevenson[13]; 10. 57-Raeann Gibbs[12]; 11. 33-Wil Herrington[3]; 12. (DNS) 44-Russ Ogletree; 13. (DNS) 10-Joseph Joiner

Stakt Products B-Main 3 (12 Laps): 1. 5-Reece Solander[1]; 2. 58-Garrett Alberson[2]; 3. 18X-Michael Page[3]; 4. 42-Cla Knight[5]; 5. 17G-Caleb Gay[4]; 6. 5M-Trenton Mathis[10]; 7. 38-Thomas Hunziker[8]; 8. 9C-Jason Croft[6]; 9. 21-Jason Lively[7]; 10. (DNS) 49M-Luke Morey; 11. (DNS) 48-Hunter Kohn; 12. (DNS) 9F-Shane Fulcher

Main Event

1) Bobby Pierce

Winner

2) Ryan Gustin

-0.611

3) Ricky Thornton Jr

-1.610

4) Kyle Bronson

-1.946

5) Jonathan Davenport

-2.765

6) Brandon Sheppard

-3.144

7) Tyler Erb

-3.765

8) Nick Hoffman

-4.032

9) Devin Moran

-4.775

10) Ethan Dotson

-5.546

11) Carson Ferguson

-1 Lap

12) Ashton Winger

-1 Lap

13) Dallon Murty

-1 Lap

14) Dennis Erb Jr

-1 Lap

15) Dan Ebert

-1 Lap

16) Hudson O’Neal

-4 Laps

17) Josh Rice

-5 Laps

18) Reece Solander

-6 Laps

19) Dylan Knowles

-21 Laps

20) Bubba Roling

-23 Laps

21) Garrett Alberson

-33 Laps

22) Sam Seawright

-46 Laps

23) Cody Overton

-48 Laps

24) Shane Clanton

-51 Laps

Senoia Raceway

Video Highlights

Links

Senoia Raceway

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