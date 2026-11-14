Night one results from the Peach State Classic

Super Dirt Late Models are unloaded at the 3/8-mile dirt track of Senoia Raceway in Georgia. Tonight, it’s night one of the Peach State Classic.

View Senoia Raceway results below.

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Nov 13 | Nov 14

Hudson O’Neal and Devin Moran set the front row. 50 laps of dirt track racing are up next…

Main Event

Report

Green flag, O’Neal rolls the inside lane and he’s clear off turn two.

34 to go, Nick Hoffman slows with an issue, caution.

32 to go, Gustin rolls the inside lane. He clears Moran for 2nd and takes the lane away off turn two.

24 to go, Gustin works inside of O’Neal in the battle for the lead. Gustin to the lead!

Cuation.

Green, Gustin leads as Kyle Bronson takes 2nd away on the top. The speed is migrating to the top lane.

12 to go, Bronson slides Gustin for the race lead! Gustin crosses under him and retakes the spot.

8 to go, Tyler Erb slides Bronson for 2nd. Gustin has moved to the top and opened the gap.

5 to go, Tyler Erb rolls the bottom lane and he’s closing on the leader. Gustin moves back to the bottom.

4 to go, Erb and Gustin rub doors for the lead into turn one! Erb to the lead!

Tyler Erb wins night one of the Peach State Classic!

Senoia Raceway

Race Results

November 13, 2026

The following includes full late model results:

Practice

Dirt Draft Hot Laps: 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 13.933[28]; 2. 24B-Austin Bloodworth, 13.959[27]; 3. 99-Devin Moran, 13.988[38]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb, 14.009[31]; 5. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 14.025[9]; 6. 60-Dan Ebert, 14.054[32]; 7. 5-Reece Solander, 14.083[21]; 8. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 14.103[15]; 9. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 14.146[48]; 10. 19R-Ryan Gustin, 14.163[61];

11. 28-Dennis Erb Jr, 14.171[17]; 12. 97-Cody Overton, 14.190[55]; 13. 10-Joseph Joiner, 14.192[26]; 14. 66K-Dylan Knowles, 14.225[5]; 15. 1X-Sam Seawright, 14.249[14]; 16. 93-Carson Ferguson, 14.255[47]; 17. 49M-Luke Morey, 14.260[29]; 18. 55E-Eli Johnson, 14.271[4]; 19. 17-Brandon Overton, 14.299[19]; 20. 58-Garrett Alberson, 14.300[57];

21. 44D-Dalton Cook, 14.316[11]; 22. 38T-Matthew Taylor, 14.332[10]; 23. 515-Bubba Roling, 14.335[45]; 24. 12-Ashton Winger, 14.336[60]; 25. 9-Nick Hoffman, 14.365[52]; 26. 24-Payton Stevenson, 14.375[2]; 27. 40B-Kyle Bronson, 14.424[50]; 28. 77-Ross Bailes, 14.431[36]; 29. 18X-Michael Page, 14.464[6]; 30. 14JR-Trey Mills, 14.466[54];

31. 17SR-Brody Smith, 14.492[7]; 32. T1-Todd Morrow, 14.514[12]; 33. 42-Cla Knight, 14.522[8]; 34. 32-Bobby Pierce, 14.534[24]; 35. 11R-Josh Rice, 14.538[59]; 36. 25C-Shane Clanton, 14.560[49]; 37. 33-Wil Herrington, 14.629[51]; 38. 99M-JR Moseley, 14.680[39]; 39. 21G-Mario Gresham, 14.762[13]; 40. 17SS-Brenden Smith, 14.812[56];

41. 74X-Ethan Dotson, 14.845[1]; 42. 48-Hunter Kohn, 14.848[43]; 43. 9X-Ches Chester, 14.883[18]; 44. 9F-Shane Fulcher, 14.886[25]; 45. K7-Keaton Smith, 14.905[58]; 46. 31-Tyler Millwood, 14.914[3]; 47. 16H-Austin Horton, 14.917[35]; 48. 14F-Brycen Fleming, 14.941[53]; 49. 44-Donnie Lumpkin, 14.943[40]; 50. 9C-Jason Croft, 14.990[20];

51. 24L-Zach Leonhardi, 15.016[23]; 52. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 15.124[16]; 53. 21-Jason Lively, 15.161[42]; 54. 17G-Caleb Gay, 15.262[44]; 55. 22-Dustin Smith, 15.507[34]; 56. 16G-Austin Gonzalez, 15.598[41]; 57. 57-Raeann Gibbs, 15.667[46]; 58. 54-Garrett Williams, 16.139[37]; 59. 5M-Trenton Mathis, 16.146[33]; 60. 79-Zack Mitchell, 28.360[30]; 61. (DNS) 13X-Dallon Murty

Qualifying (Group A)

Sunoco Fuels Qualifying | Group A: 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 14.146[15]; 2. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 14.305[9]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb, 14.318[31]; 4. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 14.321[28]; 5. 38T-Matthew Taylor, 14.377[10]; 6. 66K-Dylan Knowles, 14.377[5]; 7. 32-Bobby Pierce, 14.397[24]; 8. 44D-Dalton Cook, 14.399[11]; 9. 31-Tyler Millwood, 14.404[3]; 10. 74X-Ethan Dotson, 14.454[1];

11. 10-Joseph Joiner, 14.495[26]; 12. 24B-Austin Bloodworth, 14.578[27]; 13. 24-Payton Stevenson, 14.625[2]; 14. 1X-Sam Seawright, 14.658[14]; 15. 28-Dennis Erb Jr, 14.672[17]; 16. 18X-Michael Page, 14.672[6]; 17. 55E-Eli Johnson, 14.698[4]; 18. T1-Todd Morrow, 14.707[12]; 19. 79-Zack Mitchell, 14.817[30]; 20. 13X-Dallon Murty, 14.925[22];

21. 5-Reece Solander, 14.954[21]; 22. 17-Brandon Overton, 14.961[19]; 23. 49M-Luke Morey, 14.981[29]; 24. 17SR-Brody Smith, 15.025[7]; 25. 9X-Ches Chester, 15.126[18]; 26. 9C-Jason Croft, 15.126[20]; 27. 24L-Zach Leonhardi, 15.182[23]; 28. 21G-Mario Gresham, 15.213[13]; 29. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 15.550[16]; 30. 42-Cla Knight, 15.559[8]; 31. 9F-Shane Fulcher, 16.778[25]

Qualifying (Group B)

Sunoco Fuels Qualifying | Group B: 1. 99-Devin Moran, 14.203[7]; 2. 9-Nick Hoffman, 14.429[21]; 3. 19R-Ryan Gustin, 14.482[30]; 4. 515-Bubba Roling, 14.515[14]; 5. 40B-Kyle Bronson, 14.534[19]; 6. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 14.538[17]; 7. 60-Dan Ebert, 14.545[1]; 8. 12-Ashton Winger, 14.546[29]; 9. 97-Cody Overton, 14.559[24]; 10. 17SS-Brenden Smith, 14.593[25];

11. 25C-Shane Clanton, 14.617[18]; 12. 16H-Austin Horton, 14.680[4]; 13. 58-Garrett Alberson, 14.729[26]; 14. 11R-Josh Rice, 14.757[28]; 15. 77-Ross Bailes, 14.810[5]; 16. 33-Wil Herrington, 14.837[20]; 17. 17G-Caleb Gay, 14.842[13]; 18. 14JR-Trey Mills, 15.022[23]; 19. 48-Hunter Kohn, 15.106[12]; 20. 44-Donnie Lumpkin, 15.173[9];

21. 99M-JR Moseley, 15.416[8]; 22. 21-Jason Lively, 15.418[11]; 23. 5M-Trenton Mathis, 15.442[2]; 24. 22-Dustin Smith, 15.593[3]; 25. 14F-Brycen Fleming, 15.616[22]; 26. 57-Raeann Gibbs, 15.709[15]; 27. K7-Keaton Smith, 15.765[27]; 28. 16G-Austin Gonzalez, 15.778[10]; 29. 54-Garrett Williams, 16.345[6]; 30. (DNS) 93-Carson Ferguson

Heat Races

Integra Racing Shocks Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 2. 32-Bobby Pierce[3]; 3. 18X-Michael Page[6]; 4. 79-Zack Mitchell[7]; 5. 17-Brandon Overton[8]; 6. 24-Payton Stevenson[5]; 7. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]; 8. 21G-Mario Gresham[10]; 9. 74X-Ethan Dotson[4]; 10. (DNS) 9X-Ches Chester; 11. (DNS) 9F-Shane Fulcher

K1 Race Gear Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 1-Brandon Sheppard[1]; 2. 10-Joseph Joiner[4]; 3. 44D-Dalton Cook[3]; 4. 13X-Dallon Murty[7]; 5. 1X-Sam Seawright[5]; 6. 49M-Luke Morey[8]; 7. 38T-Matthew Taylor[2]; 8. 55E-Eli Johnson[6]; 9. 9C-Jason Croft[9]; 10. 38-Thomas Hunziker[10]

Buzze Racing Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 2. 31-Tyler Millwood[3]; 3. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[5]; 4. 24B-Austin Bloodworth[4]; 5. 66K-Dylan Knowles[2]; 6. T1-Todd Morrow[6]; 7. 17SR-Brody Smith[8]; 8. 5-Reece Solander[7]; 9. 24L-Zach Leonhardi[9]; 10. 42-Cla Knight[10]

Eibach Springs Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 99-Devin Moran[1]; 2. 60-Dan Ebert[3]; 3. 33-Wil Herrington[6]; 4. 58-Garrett Alberson[5]; 5. 17SS-Brenden Smith[4]; 6. 515-Bubba Roling[2]; 7. 48-Hunter Kohn[7]; 8. 21-Jason Lively[8]; 9. 14F-Brycen Fleming[9]; 10. 16G-Austin Gonzalez[10]

Dave Poske Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 9-Nick Hoffman[1]; 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson[2]; 3. 25C-Shane Clanton[4]; 4. 12-Ashton Winger[3]; 5. 17G-Caleb Gay[6]; 6. 11R-Josh Rice[5]; 7. 5M-Trenton Mathis[8]; 8. 57-Raeann Gibbs[9]; 9. 54-Garrett Williams[10]; 10. (DNS) 44-Donnie Lumpkin

Impact Race Gear Heat 6 (10 Laps): 1. 19R-Ryan Gustin[1]; 2. 97-Cody Overton[3]; 3. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 4. 93-Carson Ferguson[9]; 5. 14JR-Trey Mills[6]; 6. 16H-Austin Horton[4]; 7. 77-Ross Bailes[5]; 8. 99M-JR Moseley[7]; 9. 22-Dustin Smith[8]; 10. K7-Keaton Smith[10]

B Mains

Stakt Products B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 13X-Dallon Murty[2]; 2. 79-Zack Mitchell[1]; 3. 17-Brandon Overton[3]; 4. 24-Payton Stevenson[5]; 5. 1X-Sam Seawright[4]; 6. 21G-Mario Gresham[9]; 7. 49M-Luke Morey[6]; 8. 38T-Matthew Taylor[8]; 9. 55E-Eli Johnson[10]; 10. 9C-Jason Croft[12]; 11. 9X-Ches Chester[13]; 12. 38-Thomas Hunziker[14]; 13. (DNS) 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr; 14. (DNS) 74X-Ethan Dotson; 15. (DNS) 9F-Shane Fulcher

Stakt Products B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 58-Garrett Alberson[2]; 2. 24B-Austin Bloodworth[1]; 3. 17SS-Brenden Smith[4]; 4. 515-Bubba Roling[6]; 5. 5-Reece Solander[9]; 6. 66K-Dylan Knowles[3]; 7. 17SR-Brody Smith[7]; 8. 48-Hunter Kohn[8]; 9. 24L-Zach Leonhardi[11]; 10. 16G-Austin Gonzalez[14]; 11. 21-Jason Lively[10]; 12. 42-Cla Knight[13]; 13. (DNS) T1-Todd Morrow; 14. (DNS) 14F-Brycen Fleming

Stakt Products B-Main 3 (12 Laps): 1. 93-Carson Ferguson[2]; 2. 14JR-Trey Mills[4]; 3. 12-Ashton Winger[1]; 4. 16H-Austin Horton[6]; 5. 11R-Josh Rice[5]; 6. 77-Ross Bailes[8]; 7. 5M-Trenton Mathis[7]; 8. 17G-Caleb Gay[3]; 9. 57-Raeann Gibbs[9]; 10. 99M-JR Moseley[10]; 11. 22-Dustin Smith[12]; 12. K7-Keaton Smith[14]; 13. 54-Garrett Williams[11]; 14. (DNS) 44-Donnie Lumpkin

Feature

Feature (50 Laps):

1. 1T-Tyler Erb[5]

2. 19R-Ryan Gustin[6]

3. 40B-Kyle Bronson[10]

4. 99-Devin Moran[2]

5. 71-Hudson O’Neal[1]

6. 60-Dan Ebert[8]

7. 1-Brandon Sheppard[3]

8. 58-Garrett Alberson[20]

9. 18X-Michael Page[13]

10. 32-Bobby Pierce[7]

11. 9-Nick Hoffman[4]

12. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[17]

13. 10-Joseph Joiner[9]

14. 33-Wil Herrington[14]

15. 14JR-Trey Mills[24]

16. 44D-Dalton Cook[15]

17. 93-Carson Ferguson[21]

18. 31-Tyler Millwood[11]

19. 24B-Austin Bloodworth[23]

20. 97-Cody Overton[12]

21. 49-Jonathan Davenport[18]

22. 13X-Dallon Murty[19]

23. 79-Zack Mitchell[22]

24. 25C-Shane Clanton[16]

Senoia Raceway

Video Highlights

Links

Senoia Raceway

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