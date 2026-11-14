undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Carson Hocevar wins the 2.4 Hours of LeMullets at the Freedom Factory
By Shane Walters,2 days ago
“I ran into a lot of guys I have all season but they’re laughing about it now.”
On Friday night, they ran the 2.4 Hours of LeMullets at the Freedom Factory in Bradenton, Florida. Multiple NASCAR drivers joined the field for the Crown Vic race.
In the closing laps, Ty Dillon and Carson Hocevar traded bumpers for the race win. One final shot from Hocevar sent Preece up the track. Preece was unable to get back to his bumper.
Carson Hocevar comments
“I’m glad is was the front bumper, the back bumper was pretty expensive, the last time I used that,” Carson Hocevar said after the win.
Related: NASCAR penalizes Carson Hocevar
“That was a lot of fun. I ran into a lot of guys I have all season but they’re laughing about it now. So, this was a lot of fun.”
Ryan Preece
“I had a hell of a time. This is the most fun I’ve had in a long time,” Ryan Preece stated.
Denny Hamlin
“I hit everything but the lottery that’s for sure,” Denny Hamlin stated.
“The car knocked the radiator out. Blew the right rear coming to the checkered. I really needed Carson to get just a little more aggressive with the No. 10. I never usually ask for that.”
“I had a front row seat to it. I thought he made an awesome move to get the No. 10 up but then gap himself so he couldn’t get it back.”
Freedom Factory
Race Results
November 13, 2026
2.4 Hours of LeMullets
1) Carson Hocevar
Winner
2) Ty Dillon
-0.994
3) Denny Hamlin
-2.410
4) Landon Huffman
-2.428
5) Shaun What No Way
-2.821
6) Ryan Preece
-3.636
7) Vanilla Ice
-5.367
8) Collette Davis
-6.596
9) Matt’s Off Road
-7.789
10) Zach Walker
-10 Laps
11) Brian Deegan
-11 Laps
12) Brent PFI Speed
-12 Laps
13) Aaron Weakley
-12 Laps
14) Dylan Stovall
-19 Laps
15) Brad DeBerti
-27 Laps
16) Bug Strmiska
-28 Laps
17) Kevin Smith KSR
-31 Laps
18) Hert
-34 Laps
19) Bucky Lasek
-48 Laps
20) Tye Braun
-69 Laps
21) Chris Curtis
-78 Laps
22) Speedycop
23) Parker Mitchell
24) Jim York2.4 Hours of LeMullets (Final Laps Video) Links
Carson Hocevar | Freedom Factory | NASCAR
The post Carson Hocevar wins the 2.4 Hours of LeMullets at the Freedom Factory appeared first on Racing News.