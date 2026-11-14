Carson Hocevar wins the 2.4 Hours of LeMullets at the Freedom Factory

“I ran into a lot of guys I have all season but they’re laughing about it now.”

On Friday night, they ran the 2.4 Hours of LeMullets at the Freedom Factory in Bradenton, Florida. Multiple NASCAR drivers joined the field for the Crown Vic race.

In the closing laps, Ty Dillon and Carson Hocevar traded bumpers for the race win. One final shot from Hocevar sent Preece up the track. Preece was unable to get back to his bumper.

Carson Hocevar comments

“I’m glad is was the front bumper, the back bumper was pretty expensive, the last time I used that,” Carson Hocevar said after the win.

Related: NASCAR penalizes Carson Hocevar

“That was a lot of fun. I ran into a lot of guys I have all season but they’re laughing about it now. So, this was a lot of fun.”

Ryan Preece

“I had a hell of a time. This is the most fun I’ve had in a long time,” Ryan Preece stated.

Denny Hamlin

“I hit everything but the lottery that’s for sure,” Denny Hamlin stated.

“The car knocked the radiator out. Blew the right rear coming to the checkered. I really needed Carson to get just a little more aggressive with the No. 10. I never usually ask for that.”

“I had a front row seat to it. I thought he made an awesome move to get the No. 10 up but then gap himself so he couldn’t get it back.”

Freedom Factory

Race Results

November 13, 2026

2.4 Hours of LeMullets

1) Carson Hocevar

Winner

2) Ty Dillon

-0.994

3) Denny Hamlin

-2.410

4) Landon Huffman

-2.428

5) Shaun What No Way

-2.821

6) Ryan Preece

-3.636

7) Vanilla Ice

-5.367

8) Collette Davis

-6.596

9) Matt’s Off Road

-7.789

10) Zach Walker

-10 Laps

11) Brian Deegan

-11 Laps

12) Brent PFI Speed

-12 Laps

13) Aaron Weakley

-12 Laps

14) Dylan Stovall

-19 Laps

15) Brad DeBerti

-27 Laps

16) Bug Strmiska

-28 Laps

17) Kevin Smith KSR

-31 Laps

18) Hert

-34 Laps

19) Bucky Lasek

-48 Laps

20) Tye Braun

-69 Laps

21) Chris Curtis

-78 Laps

22) Speedycop

23) Parker Mitchell

24) Jim York

2.4 Hours of LeMullets (Final Laps Video)Links

Carson Hocevar | Freedom Factory | NASCAR

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