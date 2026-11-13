Homestead-Miami Speedway viewership numbers for the NASCAR championship race

Last weekend, NASCAR concluded the 2026 season. Ryan Blaney drove to the win in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kyle Larson claimed his third series title.

View NASCAR TV ratings from Homestead-Miami below.

2.471 million viewers tuned in to the NASCAR Cup Series race and brought a rating of 1.37 as reported by Adam Stern. That’s down from 2.774 with a 1.45 rating in last year’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

With the 2026 season at a close, the NASCAR Cup Series locked in an average of 2.419 million viewers per race. That’s slightly down from the 2025 season.

NASCAR Race Results: Homestead-Miami (November 8, 2026)

NASCAR O’Reilly Series

On the O’Reilly side, all the numbers are up.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Series finale at Homestead averaged 1,181,000 viewers. Viewership of the race peaked at 1,638,000 between 7:30-7:45. That’s the most-viewed championship event since 2019.

The CW averaged 1,044,000 viewers in the 2026 season for all 33 races. That marks the most-viewed season since 2021.

In total, the CW reached 38 million viewers for the 2026 season. Viewership in the 18-49 demo is up 13%.

The NASCAR Truck Series also saw an increase in viewership for the 2026 season.

Kevin Harvick urges NASCAR not to make changes to the O’Reilly car

Links

Homestead-Miami Speedway | NASCAR

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