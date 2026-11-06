World Finals Race Results: Super DIRTcar (November 5, 2026)

Super DIRTcar Series results from Thursday on The Dirt Track at Charlotte

Super DIRTcar Series drivers are unloaded in Concord, North Carolina. The Dirt Track at Charlotte is set to host Thursday night of the World Finals.

View World Finals race results below.

World Finals Menu

Mods: Nov 5 | Nov 6

Sprints: Nov 5 | Nov 6

Late Models: Nov 5 | Nov 6

Jimmy Phelps and Logan Watt set the front row. 30 laps of dirt track racing are up next…

Main Event

Report

Green flag, Phelps rolls the middle and he’s clear off turn two.

Lap 7, Paul Mancini slows, caution.

Lap 12, Watt heads to the infield from 2nd with an issue. No caution.

Lap 21, Rex King Jr slows, caution.

Green, Phelps rolls the middle as Williamson looks inside. Phelps holds the lead off turn two.

Lap 28, Williamson rolls the cushion into turn one. He crosses under Phelps off turn two but he can’t get there.

Lap 29, Williamson jumps the cushion into turn one.

Jimmy Phelps holds him off and he wins Thursday night of the World Finals on The Dirt Track at Charlotte!

The Dirt Track at Charlotte

Race Results

November 5, 2026

The following includes full Super DIRTcar Series results:

Heat Races

Bicknell Racing Products Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[2]; 2. 14W-Logan Watt[1]; 3. 12-Darren Smith[4]; 4. 21A-Peter Britten[5]; 5. 6-Matt Stangle[9]; 6. 28-Michael Trautschold[6]; 7. 15X-Justin Stone[3]; 8. 3-Justin Haers[7]; 9. 44S-Gordon Smith[12]; 10. 10C-Ryan Charland[8]; 11. 35B-Francois Bellemare[10]; 12. 8-Rich Scagliotta[13]; 13. (DNS) 18B-Bobby Varin

DIG Race Products Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 84Y-Alex Yankowski[2]; 2. 1-Tyler Dippel[1]; 3. 9S-Matt Sheppard[3]; 4. 99L-Larry Wight[5]; 5. 16-Louden Reimert[4]; 6. 11T-Jeff Taylor[8]; 7. 0-Glenn Styres[6]; 8. 22M-Alex Bell[9]; 9. 444-Russell Morseman IV[10]; 10. (DNF) 92-Dexter Stacey[7]; 11. (DNF) 151KB-Brian McDonald[11]; 12. (DNS) 19-Tim Fuller

WiX Filters Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Mat Williamson[1]; 2. 26-Ryan Godown[2]; 3. 35-Mike Mahaney[6]; 4. 2-Jack Lehner[4]; 5. 11-Matt Caprara[5]; 6. 29-Ryan Krachun[7]; 7. 35C-Chris Curtis[10]; 8. 33-Eddie Strada[9]; 9. 5C-Ayden Cipriano[8]; 10. 66W-Wallace Stacey[11]; 11. 17-Marcus Dinkins[12]; 12. (DNF) 83X-Tim Sears Jr[3]

Greatest Store On DIRT Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Felix Roy[2]; 2. 165-Rex King Jr[1]; 3. 70A-Alex Payne[4]; 4. 9-Tim McCreadie[6]; 5. 25-Erick Rudolph[5]; 6. 7MM-Michael Maresca[3]; 7. 44G-Sebastien Gougeon[8]; 8. 48T-Gary Tomkins[7]; 9. 7M-Paul Mancini[10]; 10. 21M-Bob Mcgannon[9]; 11. 23C-Tommy D’Angelo[12]; 12. 8M-Macey Adamik[11]

LCQs

Last Chance Showdown 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Michael Trautschold[1]; 2. 11T-Jeff Taylor[2]; 3. 15X-Justin Stone[3]; 4. 3-Justin Haers[5]; 5. 0-Glenn Styres[4]; 6. 44S-Gordon Smith[7]; 7. 35B-Francois Bellemare[11]; 8. 444-Russell Morseman IV[8]; 9. 18B-Bobby Varin; 10. 8-Rich Scagliotta[13]; 11. 10C-Ryan Charland[9]; 12. 92-Dexter Stacey[10]; 13. (DNF) 22M-Alex Bell[6]; 14. (DNS) 151KB-Brian McDonald

Last Chance Showdown 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7MM-Michael Maresca[2]; 2. 29-Ryan Krachun[1]; 3. 35C-Chris Curtis[3]; 4. 44G-Sebastien Gougeon[4]; 5. 33-Eddie Strada[5]; 6. 48T-Gary Tomkins[6]; 7. 7M-Paul Mancini[8]; 8. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[13]; 9. 21M-Bob Mcgannon[10]; 10. 5C-Ayden Cipriano[7]; 11. 8M-Macey Adamik[14]; 12. (DNF) 17-Marcus Dinkins[11]; 13. (DNS) 66W-Wallace Stacey; 14. (DNS) 23C-Tommy D’Angelo

Main Event

World Finals Night 2 (30 Laps):

1. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[1]

2. 88-Mat Williamson[6]

3. 84Y-Alex Yankowski[8]

4. 70A-Alex Payne[12]

5. 91-Felix Roy[3]

6. 26-Ryan Godown[4]

7. 12-Darren Smith[9]

8. 1-Tyler Dippel[7]

9. 2-Jack Lehner[15]

10. 21A-Peter Britten[13]

11. 7MM-Michael Maresca[22]

12. 35-Mike Mahaney[11]

13. 9S-Matt Sheppard[10]

14. 16-Louden Reimert[18]

15. 9-Tim McCreadie[16]

16. 11-Matt Caprara[19]

17. 25-Erick Rudolph[20]

18. 6-Matt Stangle[17]

19. 35C-Chris Curtis[26]

20. 3-Justin Haers[27]

21. 29-Ryan Krachun[24]

22. 15X-Justin Stone[25]

23. 11T-Jeff Taylor[23]

24. 44G-Sebastien Gougeon[28]

25. 99L-Larry Wight[14]

26. 165-Rex King Jr[5]

27. 7M-Paul Mancini[30]

28. (DNF) 17-Marcus Dinkins[29]

29. (DNF) 14W-Logan Watt[2]

30. (DNF) 28-Michael Trautschold[21]

The Dirt Track at Charlotte

Video Highlights

Links

Dirt Track at Charlotte | World of Outlaws | Super DIRTcar Series

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