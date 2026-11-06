World Finals Race Results: Late Models (November 5, 2026)

World of Outlaws Late Model Series results from The Dirt Track at Charlotte on Thursday

World of Outlaws Late Model Series drivers are on the grounds in Concord, North Carolina. It’s Thursday night of the World Finals on The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

View World Finals results for the Late Models below.

World Finals Menu

Mods: Nov 5 | Nov 6

Sprints: Nov 5 | Nov 6

Late Models: Nov 5 | Nov 6

Brandon Overton and Jadon Frame set the front row. 35 laps of dirt track racing are up next…

Main Event

Report

Green, they run side-by-side for the lead. Kyle Strickler is around, caution.

Green, Overton and Frame fight for the lead. Overton wins the early battle.

Lap 8, Jadon Frame slows as smoke billows. The caution is out.

Green, Overton leads as Ferguson takes over 2nd.

Lap 16, Logan Zarin is around and in the wall, caution.

Lap 18, Zarin drives into the door of Beckham Malone and they’re both into the wall. The caution is out.

The rain has begun to fall. The red flag is out. After a brief delay, the cars are back on the track.

Green, Overton leads as Ricky Thornton Jr takes 2nd away. They dive behind them.

Lap 19, Ricky Thornton Jr slides Overton for the race lead.

Lap 30, Thornton Jr leads Overton by 0.5 seconds. Overton has closed the gap back up.

1 to go, Thornton Jr has caught the tail of the field.

Ricky Thornton Jr wins Thursday night of the World Finals on The Dirt Track at Charlotte!

The Dirt Track at Charlotte

Race Results

November 5, 2026

The following includes full World of Outlaws Late Model Series results:

Heat Races

WoO Late Model Heat Race 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Kale Green[1]; 2. 13-Dallon Murty[3]; 3. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[2]; 4. 9M-Tim McCreadie[5]; 5. 17SS-Brenden Smith[8]; 6. 6-Hudson O’Neal[6]; 7. 74X-Ethan Dotson[7]; 8. 111-Demetrios Drellos[11]; 9. 60-Dan Ebert[9]; 10. 18P-Gray Parton[13]; 11. 5*-Rick Eckert[10]; 12. 95-Alex Vance[12]; 13. 55-Benji Hicks[4]

STAKT Products Heat Race 2 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Chris Madden[2]; 2. 19R-Ryan Gustin[1]; 3. 11R-Josh Rice[3]; 4. 49M-Luke Morey[4]; 5. 1Z-Logan Zarin[6]; 6. 3S-Brian Shirley[7]; 7. 88-Trent Ivey[5]; 8. 5J-Braden Jones[8]; 9. B1-Brent Larson[10]; 10. 87C-Callan Hill[11]; 11. 07X-Troy Morris III[9]; 12. G2-Kevin Godwin[12]

Keyser Mfg Heat Race 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Brandon Overton[1]; 2. 32-Bobby Pierce[5]; 3. 8-Kyle Strickler[3]; 4. 58-Garrett Alberson[4]; 5. 24-Jason Riggs[7]; 6. 114E-Evan Koehler[8]; 7. T1-Todd Morrow[6]; 8. 8A-Austin Holcombe[10]; 9. 19P-Mathew Porter[11]; 10. 72-Barrett Lowe[9]; 11. 55E-Eli Johnson[12]; 12. 114-Jordan Koehler[2]

Jarrett Rifles Heat Race 4 (8 Laps): 1. 09-Michael Leach[2]; 2. 9-Nick Hoffman[1]; 3. 16-Ben Watkins[3]; 4. 49-Jonathan Davenport[4]; 5. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[10]; 6. 1-Tyler Erb[5]; 7. 8M-Max McLaughlin[7]; 8. 11C-Trevor Collins[11]; 9. 215-Jamison McBride[9]; 10. 93J-Donovan Jackson[8]; 11. T8-Steve Banal[6]; 12. M11-Gabe Miles[13]; 13. 7J-Dalton Jacobs[12]

WoO Late Model Heat Race 5 (8 Laps): 1. 81F-Jadon Frame[2]; 2. 14-Trey Mills[1]; 3. 93-Carson Ferguson[5]; 4. 11-Austin Smith[4]; 5. 99-Devin Moran[6]; 6. 7-Ross Robinson[9]; 7. 23-Beckham Malone[3]; 8. 17SR-Brody Smith[12]; 9. KB-Kerry King[11]; 10. 24W-Tyler Wyant[10]; 11. 40B-Kyle Bronson[8]; 12. 5W-Ethan Wilson[7]

WoO Late Model Heat Race 6 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Chris Ferguson[1]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[3]; 3. 5-Drake Troutman[7]; 4. 58V-Daulton Wilson[4]; 5. 19-Dustin Sorensen[6]; 6. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[10]; 7. 07-Brian Ledbetter[12]; 8. 17Z-Seth Zacharias[11]; 9. 421-Anthony Sanders[5]; 10. 17M-Dale McDowell[2]; 11. 1M-Willie Milliken[9]; 12. 3-Brent Robinson[8]

LCQs

Last Chance Showdown 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9M-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 49M-Luke Morey[2]; 3. 1Z-Logan Zarin[4]; 4. 6-Hudson O’Neal[5]; 5. 74X-Ethan Dotson[7]; 6. 60-Dan Ebert[11]; 7. 17SS-Brenden Smith[3]; 8. 5*-Rick Eckert[15]; 9. 111-Demetrios Drellos[9]; 10. 5J-Braden Jones[10]; 11. 18P-Gray Parton[13]; 12. 95-Alex Vance[17]; 13. 87C-Callan Hill[14]; 14. 07X-Troy Morris III[16]; 15. 88-Trent Ivey[8]; 16. 3S-Brian Shirley[6]; 17. B1-Brent Larson[12]; 18. 55-Benji Hicks[19]; 19. G2-Kevin Godwin[18]

Last Chance Showdown 2 (8 Laps): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 2. 58-Garrett Alberson[1]; 3. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[4]; 4. 24-Jason Riggs[3]; 5. 8M-Max McLaughlin[8]; 6. 1-Tyler Erb[6]; 7. 114E-Evan Koehler[5]; 8. 8A-Austin Holcombe[9]; 9. 215-Jamison McBride[12]; 10. 72-Barrett Lowe[13]; 11. 11C-Trevor Collins[10]; 12. 93J-Donovan Jackson[14]; 13. 55E-Eli Johnson[15]; 14. 19P-Mathew Porter[11]; 15. T1-Todd Morrow[7]; 16. T8-Steve Banal[16]; 17. 114-Jordan Koehler[17]; 18. M11-Gabe Miles[18]; 19. 7J-Dalton Jacobs[19]

Last Chance Showdown 3 (8 Laps): 1. 58V-Daulton Wilson[2]; 2. 23-Beckham Malone[7]; 3. 11-Austin Smith[1]; 4. 7-Ross Robinson[5]; 5. 99-Devin Moran[3]; 6. 40B-Kyle Bronson[15]; 7. 17SR-Brody Smith[9]; 8. 1M-Willie Milliken[16]; 9. 19-Dustin Sorensen[4]; 10. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[6]; 11. 17Z-Seth Zacharias[10]; 12. 5W-Ethan Wilson[17]; 13. 3-Brent Robinson[18]; 14. 07-Brian Ledbetter[8]; 15. KB-Kerry King[11]; 16. 421-Anthony Sanders[12]; 17. 24W-Tyler Wyant[13]; 18. 17M-Dale McDowell[14]

Main Event

WoO Late Model Feature (35 Laps):

1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[12]

2. 17-Brandon Overton[1]

3. 32-Bobby Pierce[11]

4. 9-Nick Hoffman[8]

5. 22-Chris Ferguson[4]

6. 14-Trey Mills[10]

7. 09-Michael Leach[3]

8. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[13]

9. 44-Chris Madden[5]

10. 9M-Tim McCreadie[19]

11. 19R-Ryan Gustin[9]

12. 1-Tyler Erb[25]

13. 11R-Josh Rice[15]

14. 49-Jonathan Davenport[20]

15. 93-Carson Ferguson[16]

16. 74X-Ethan Dotson[26]

17. 16-Ben Watkins[14]

18. 58V-Daulton Wilson[21]

19. 5-Drake Troutman[18]

20. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[29]

21. 19-Dustin Sorensen[28]

22. 58-Garrett Alberson[23]

23. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[27]

24. 49M-Luke Morey[22]

25. 4-Kale Green[6]

26. 13-Dallon Murty[7]

27. 8-Kyle Strickler[17]

28. 23-Beckham Malone[24]

29. 1Z-Logan Zarin[30]

30. 81F-Jadon Frame[2]

The Dirt Track at Charlotte

Video Highlights

Links

Dirt Track at Charlotte | World of Outlaws

The post World Finals Race Results: Late Models (November 5, 2026) appeared first on Racing News.