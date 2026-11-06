World Finals Race Results: Sprint Cars (November 5, 2026)

World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series results from Thursday on The Dirt Track at Charlotte

It’s the final event of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series. The Dirt Track at Charlotte is set for night two of the World Finals.

View World Finals race results for the Sprint Cars below.

World Finals Menu

Mods: Nov 5 | Nov 6

Sprints: Nov 5 | Nov 6

Late Models: Nov 5 | Nov 6

Bill Belog and Garet Williamson set the front row. 25 laps of dirt track racing are up next…

Main Event

Report

Green, Balog rolls the cushion and he’s clear off turn two.

Lap 2, Abreu slides Williamson for 2nd. Williamson crosses under him to retake the spot.

Car around, caution.

Green, three wide for the lead in turn two! Balog jumps the cushion and he falls to 3rd! Williamson leads Abreu. Car around behind them, caution. Balog will return to he lead as the lap is not complete.

Green, Balog leads as Tyler Courtney takes 2nd away.

Lap 14, Sheldon Haudenschild spins, caution.

Green, Abreu slides Courtney for 2nd.

Lap 21, Abreu has a run on Balog into turn three. He slides him, clear. Abreu takes the lead away.

Rico Abreu wins Thursday night of the World Finals!

The Dirt Track at Charlotte

Race Results

November 5, 2026

The following includes full 410 Sprint Car results from Thursday:

Heat Races

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]; 3. 69K-Buddy Schweibinz[2]; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri[3]; 5. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[6]; 6. 71-Parker Price Miller[5]; 7. 7NY-Matt Farnham[7]; 8. 14D-Zane DeVault[9]; 9. 88C-Brogan Carder[11]; 10. 5-Chase Dietz[8]; 11. 28M-Conner Morrell[10]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[3]; 4. 17-Spencer Bayston[4]; 5. 15-Donny Schatz[6]; 6. 9-Chase Randall[5]; 7. 24D-Danny Sams III[7]; 8. 22-Brandon Spithaler[9]; 9. 2MD-Darin Naida[8]; 10. 41R-Dalton Rombough[11]; 11. 94-Hayden Wise[10]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Rico Abreu[1]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[2]; 3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[4]; 5. 19-Brent Marks[5]; 6. 7S-Chris Windom[9]; 7. 1A-Cameron Smith[6]; 8. 5C-DJ Christie[8]; 9. 27-Emerson Axsom[7]; 10. 49X-Zeth Sabo[10]; 11. (DNF) 3J-Jacob Begenwald[11]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[4]; 3. 13-Tanner Holmes[2]; 4. 71R-Logan Rumsey[6]; 5. 2C-Cole Macedo[5]; 6. 16C-Skylar Gee[7]; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3]; 8. 6-Bryce Lucius[8]; 9. 44-Chris Martin[9]; 10. 21-Alex Therrien[10]

Dash

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson[1]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog[2]; 3. 14-Rico Abreu[3]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]; 5. 2-David Gravel[4]; 6. 83-Michael Kofoid[8]; 7. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[5]; 8. 1S-Logan Schuchart[7]

C Main

C Feature (8 Laps): 1. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]; 2. 2MD-Darin Naida[3]; 3. 44-Chris Martin[4]; 4. 88C-Brogan Carder[1]; 5. 5-Chase Dietz[5]; 6. 49X-Zeth Sabo[6]; 7. 21-Alex Therrien[8]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell[9]; 9. 94-Hayden Wise[11]; 10. 41R-Dalton Rombough[7]; 11. (DNF) 3J-Jacob Begenwald[10]

LCQ

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (10 Laps): 1. 71-Parker Price Miller[1]; 2. 9-Chase Randall[3]; 3. 15K-Creed Kemenah[2]; 4. 7S-Chris Windom[4]; 5. 16C-Skylar Gee[6]; 6. 1A-Cameron Smith[8]; 7. 24D-Danny Sams III[7]; 8. 7NY-Matt Farnham[5]; 9. 5C-DJ Christie[10]; 10. 22-Brandon Spithaler[11]; 11. 27-Emerson Axsom[13]; 12. 2MD-Darin Naida[14]; 13. 6-Bryce Lucius[12]; 14. (DNF) 14D-Zane DeVault[9]

Main Event

NOS Energy Drink Feature (25 Laps):

1. 14-Rico Abreu[3]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

4. 83-Michael Kofoid[6]

5. 23-Garet Williamson[1]

6. 2-David Gravel[5]

7. 1S-Logan Schuchart[8]

8. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[7]

9. 71R-Logan Rumsey[16]

10. 17-Spencer Bayston[15]

11. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[17]

12. 41-Carson Macedo[11]

13. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[14]

14. 9-Chase Randall[22]

15. 71-Parker Price Miller[21]

16. 13-Tanner Holmes[12]

17. 15-Donny Schatz[19]

18. 19-Brent Marks[18]

19. 39M-Anthony Macri[13]

20. 7S-Chris Windom[24]

21. 2C-Cole Macedo[20]

22. 27-Emerson Axsom[25]

23. 6-Bryce Lucius[27]

24. 15K-Creed Kemenah[23]

25. (DNF) 28M-Conner Morrell[28]

26. (DNF) 69K-Buddy Schweibinz[9]

27. (DNF) 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[10]

28. (DNF) 16C-Skylar Gee[26]

The Dirt Track at Charlotte

Video Highlights

Links

Dirt Track at Charlotte | World of Outlaws

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