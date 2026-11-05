Carson Hocevar can keep his personality but do it better

Jeff Burton: “I believe the best thing that could happen to Carson is what happened.”

Carson Hocevar has been pushing buttons all year. But, multiple brake checks on Austin Cindric at Martinsville Speedway put Cindric behind the wall with nose damage and NASCAR has dropped the hammer.

Carson Hocevar brake checks Austin Cindric (Video)

Spire Motorsports, his own team, elected to suspend Hocevar. He will not be driving the No. 77 this weekend. Instead, Justin Haley will fill the seat.

NASCAR issued a large fine to Hocevar. Berry was also penalized for the same infraction but Hocevar’s fine was much larger.

Related: NASCAR penalizes Carson Hocevar and Josh Berry

Jeff Burton has been critical of Hocevar, all year. He notes that this is the best thing that could have happened to him…

Jeff Burton comments on Carson Hocevar

“Not only as a driver but as a person, I believe the best thing that could happen to Carson is what happened.

“There are times we don’t appreciate what we have until we lose it, so many times. And I have seen in this sport and in life where you get a dose of reality and it changes your perspective. And you can take that and you can go this way or that way with it.”

“I think Carson has people around him that support him – Jeff Dickerson says we love him, we support him. And if Carson will take this and say ‘OK, I can have a personality, I can be different, I can shake things up, I can test the system.’ Which he does, a lot. But also I have to operate within, there’s a reasonable expectation of being a professional race car driver.”

“This is freaking the NASCAR Cup Series. You should be held to a high standard. You should be. But you shouldn’t have to be like every other driver, you can still have your personality. ‘How do I do all those things?’ “

“I think this could be the best thing to happen to him. I’m pulling for Carson. He brings energy and excitement. But, he can do it better than he’s doing it.”

Carson Hocevar issues a statement after he was suspended

Jeff Burton on Carson Hocevar (Video)

Links

Carson Hocevar | Martinsville Speedway | NASCAR

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