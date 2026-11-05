NASCAR TV Ratings: Martinsville Speedway (Fall 2026)

Least-watched non-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race on broadcast TV

On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series raced at Martinsville Speedway. It was the final race before this weekend’s championship race.

View Martinsville TV ratings below.

Martinsville Race Results

1.987 million viewers tuned in on average for Sunday’s race according to Adam Stern. It brought in a rating of 1.15.

That’s down significantly. Last year’s race brought in 2.3 million viewers. The race in March at the same track was seen by 2.394 million.

The Chase is now averaging 1.71 million viewers through nine races. That’s down 3% from 1.77 million last year.

Martinsville Speedway

TV Ratings

November 1, 2026

1.987 million

NBC

October 26, 2025

2.350 million

NBC

November 3, 2024

2.500 million

NBC

Links

Martinsville Speedway | NASCAR

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