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NASCAR TV Ratings: Martinsville Speedway (Fall 2026)
By Shane Walters,6 days ago
Least-watched non-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race on broadcast TV
On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series raced at Martinsville Speedway. It was the final race before this weekend’s championship race.
View Martinsville TV ratings below.
1.987 million viewers tuned in on average for Sunday’s race according to Adam Stern. It brought in a rating of 1.15.
That’s down significantly. Last year’s race brought in 2.3 million viewers. The race in March at the same track was seen by 2.394 million.
The Chase is now averaging 1.71 million viewers through nine races. That’s down 3% from 1.77 million last year.
Martinsville Speedway
TV Ratings
November 1, 2026
1.987 million
NBC
October 26, 2025
2.350 million
NBC
November 3, 2024
2.500 million
NBC
Links
Martinsville Speedway | NASCAR
The post NASCAR TV Ratings: Martinsville Speedway (Fall 2026) appeared first on Racing News.