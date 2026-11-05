Homestead-Miami Speedway TV schedule for NASCAR championship weekend

NASCAR is rolling into the championship weekend. The 1.5-mile of Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to host the season-finale for the NASCAR Cup Series, O’Reilly Series and Truck Series.

View the NASCAR TV schedule for Homestead-Miami Speedway below.

Miami

TV Schedule

The following includes all on-track action:

Thursday

November 5, 2026

6:30pm ET

NASCAR Channel

NASCAR Truck Series

Practice

Friday

November 6, 2026

10:00am ET

NASCAR.com

Press Pass: NASCAR CEO

1:15pm ET

NASCAR.com

Press Pass

2:30pm ET

NASCAR.com

Press Pass

2:30pm ET

FS2 | FOX One

NASCAR Truck Series

Qualifying

4:00pm ET

CW App | ESPN App

NASCAR O’Reilly Series

Practice

4:30pm ET

NASCAR.com

Press Pass

NASCAR.com

Press Pass: Post NOAPS Practice

5:30pm ET

truTV | MRN | SiriusXM

NASCAR Cup Series

Practice

7:30pm ET

FS1 | FOX One

NASCAR Truck Series

Race

NASCAR.com

Press Pass: Post NCTS Race

Saturday

November 7, 2026

11:00am ET

NASCAR.com

Press Pass

1:00pm ET

CW App | ESPN App

NASCAR O’Reilly Series

Qualifying

1:45pm ET

NASCAR.com

Press Pass

2:30pm ET

truTV | MRN | SiriusXM

NASCAR Cup Series

Qualifying

NASCAR.com

Press Pass: Post NCS Qualifying

3:30pm ET

NASCAR.com

Press Pass

5:00pm ET

CW | ESPN App | MRN | SiriusXM

NASCAR O’Reilly Series

Race

NASCAR.com

Press Pass: Post NOAPS Race

Sunday

November 8, 2026

3:00pm ET

NBC | HBO Max | MRN | SiriusXM

NASCAR Cup Series

Race

NASCAR.com

Press Pass

Links

Homestead-Miami Speedway | NASCAR

The post NASCAR TV Schedule: Homestead-Miami (November 2026) appeared first on Racing News.