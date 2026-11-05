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NASCAR TV Schedule: Homestead-Miami (November 2026)
By Shane Walters,4 days ago
Homestead-Miami Speedway TV schedule for NASCAR championship weekend
NASCAR is rolling into the championship weekend. The 1.5-mile of Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to host the season-finale for the NASCAR Cup Series, O’Reilly Series and Truck Series.
View the NASCAR TV schedule for Homestead-Miami Speedway below.
Miami
TV Schedule
The following includes all on-track action:
Thursday
November 5, 2026
6:30pm ET
NASCAR Channel
NASCAR Truck Series
Practice
Friday
November 6, 2026
10:00am ET
NASCAR.com
Press Pass: NASCAR CEO
1:15pm ET
NASCAR.com
Press Pass
2:30pm ET
NASCAR.com
Press Pass
2:30pm ET
FS2 | FOX One
NASCAR Truck Series
Qualifying
4:00pm ET
CW App | ESPN App
NASCAR O’Reilly Series
Practice
4:30pm ET
NASCAR.com
Press Pass
NASCAR.com
Press Pass: Post NOAPS Practice
5:30pm ET
truTV | MRN | SiriusXM
NASCAR Cup Series
Practice
7:30pm ET
FS1 | FOX One
NASCAR Truck Series
Race
NASCAR.com
Press Pass: Post NCTS Race
Saturday
November 7, 2026
11:00am ET
NASCAR.com
Press Pass
1:00pm ET
CW App | ESPN App
NASCAR O’Reilly Series
Qualifying
1:45pm ET
NASCAR.com
Press Pass
2:30pm ET
truTV | MRN | SiriusXM
NASCAR Cup Series
Qualifying
NASCAR.com
Press Pass: Post NCS Qualifying
3:30pm ET
NASCAR.com
Press Pass
5:00pm ET
CW | ESPN App | MRN | SiriusXM
NASCAR O’Reilly Series
Race
NASCAR.com
Press Pass: Post NOAPS Race
Sunday
November 8, 2026
3:00pm ET
NBC | HBO Max | MRN | SiriusXM
NASCAR Cup Series
Race
NASCAR.com
Press Pass
Links
Homestead-Miami Speedway | NASCAR
The post NASCAR TV Schedule: Homestead-Miami (November 2026) appeared first on Racing News.