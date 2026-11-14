Racine’s plants are busy right now, and a few solid manufacturing roles are open with well-known employers. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: CNH

CNH Location: Racine, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role testing and inspecting large Magnum tractors before they go out the door. You’ll drive and operate tractors, troubleshoot electrical and hydraulic issues, and work closely with Manufacturing and Quality teams to fix problems and improve the product.

Employer: SC Johnson

Location: Waxdale Plant – Racine, WI

Type: Full-time, C-Team (7pm–7am)

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift processing role mixing raw materials into chemical batches that feed aerosol and liquid filling lines. You’ll rotate through different processing areas, handle chemicals safely, support continuous improvement, and partner with maintenance on troubleshooting.

Employer: SC Johnson

Location: Waxdale Plant – Racine, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st Shift

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift version of the Waxdale processing role, combining raw materials using manual and automated systems. Expect physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs, stairs, hose movement), strong focus on safety and quality, and chances to mentor new team members.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.