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🏭 Racine Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple 2nd Shift Openings
Racine’s production scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are several solid manufacturing roles hiring locally, from entry-level to supervisor.
Early Career Machine Operator | 1st Shift
- Employer: Daniels Health
- Location: 3600 S Memorial Dr, Racine, WI 53403
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Shift: 1st shift, Monday–Friday, 6:30 AM – 3 PM
- Pay: $19.00/hour
Entry-level friendly blow mold machine operator role where you’ll run equipment, do basic adjustments, and help with color and tooling changes. Good fit if you like physical work, want stable hours, and are eager to learn in a healthcare-related manufacturing setting with benefits from day one.
Quality Technician – 2nd Shift
- Employer: O&H Danish Bakery
- Location: Racine, WI (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Shift: 2nd shift
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, referral program
Work right on the bakery production floor checking product quality, food safety, and documentation. Great for someone detail-focused who can handle a fast pace, is comfortable on their feet, and wants strong benefits at a well-known local bakery.
2nd Shift Production Supervisor – Baking/Packaging/Icing
- Employer: O&H Danish Bakery
- Location: Racine, WI (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 2nd shift
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, paid volunteer hours, 20% bakery discount
Lead baking, packaging, and icing teams in a high-volume food production environment. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of supervisory experience, enjoy coaching people, and like staying active on the floor while keeping quality and safety on track.
2nd Shift Production Supervisor – Kringle Team
- Employer: O&H Danish Bakery
- Location: Racine, WI (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 2nd shift
- Pay: Not listed
Oversee the Kringle production team, manage schedules and inventory, and keep GMP, SQF, and HACCP standards in place. Best for someone with 3+ years in food production leadership, strong Microsoft Office skills, and a knack for organizing people and processes.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often train the right attitude and work ethic.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.