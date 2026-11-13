Racine’s production scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are several solid manufacturing roles hiring locally, from entry-level to supervisor.

Employer: Daniels Health

Daniels Health Location: 3600 S Memorial Dr, Racine, WI 53403

Type: Full-time, permanent

Shift: 1st shift, Monday–Friday, 6:30 AM – 3 PM

Pay: $19.00/hour

Entry-level friendly blow mold machine operator role where you’ll run equipment, do basic adjustments, and help with color and tooling changes. Good fit if you like physical work, want stable hours, and are eager to learn in a healthcare-related manufacturing setting with benefits from day one.

Employer: O&H Danish Bakery

Location: Racine, WI (on-site)

Racine, WI (on-site) Type: Full-time, permanent

Shift: 2nd shift

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, referral program

Work right on the bakery production floor checking product quality, food safety, and documentation. Great for someone detail-focused who can handle a fast pace, is comfortable on their feet, and wants strong benefits at a well-known local bakery.

Employer: O&H Danish Bakery

Location: Racine, WI (on-site)

Racine, WI (on-site) Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd shift

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, paid volunteer hours, 20% bakery discount

Lead baking, packaging, and icing teams in a high-volume food production environment. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of supervisory experience, enjoy coaching people, and like staying active on the floor while keeping quality and safety on track.

Employer: O&H Danish Bakery

Location: Racine, WI (on-site)

Racine, WI (on-site) Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd shift

Pay: Not listed

Oversee the Kringle production team, manage schedules and inventory, and keep GMP, SQF, and HACCP standards in place. Best for someone with 3+ years in food production leadership, strong Microsoft Office skills, and a knack for organizing people and processes.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often train the right attitude and work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.