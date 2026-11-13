Racine and nearby towns have a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Racine, WI (mobile, at client locations)

(mobile, at client locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean, polish, and protect cars at customers’ homes or workplaces. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can work on your own, and have your own detailing gear and reliable transportation.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #5695

Location: Mount Pleasant, WI (near Racine)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

Keep the store, parking lot, and restrooms clean so shoppers have a good experience. Comes with access to Walmart benefits like health coverage, 401(k), paid time off, and tuition-paid education for eligible associates.

Employer: Modine Manufacturing Company

Location: Racine, WI (travel across the U.S.)

Type: Full-time, traveling field role

Salary: Range noted but not specified in the posting

Travel to customer sites to repair and support advanced cooling equipment for data centers. Best for someone with commercial/industrial HVAC/R experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and who’s comfortable working on the road with solid benefits and time-off options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.