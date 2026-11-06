🏥 Racine, WI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Now Hiring

Racine’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and hospital roles opening up across the area. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Ascension

Ascension Location: Racine, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a fast-paced ER setting, providing direct bedside care, coordinating with the care team, and managing discharge planning. Role comes with comprehensive health coverage, PTO, retirement with match, tuition support, and family benefits for eligible associates.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Location: Based in Racine, WI with travel to Bristol, Salem, Twin Lakes

Based in with travel to Bristol, Salem, Twin Lakes Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a hospice caseload, coordinating end-of-life care in homes and facilities, leading the interdisciplinary care team, and updating plans of care. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of nursing experience, strong assessment skills, and don’t mind driving between patients.

Employer: Kenosha Community Health Center / Pillar Health

Location: Racine, WI

Type: Full-time (up to 40 hrs/week)

Salary: Annual salary commensurate with experience

Join a new Racine clinic doing cleanings, scaling, fluoride, and patient education, plus assisting with dental emergencies. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b), disability, life insurance, and this role may qualify for NHSC loan repayment and Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.