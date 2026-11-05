🏭 Racine Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings Up to $170K+

Racine’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with strong demand from quality leaders to hands-on techs. If you’re into making things run better—on the line or across global plants—these are worth a look.

Employer: Modine Manufacturing Company

Modine Manufacturing Company Location: Racine, WI (remote-based, global scope)

(remote-based, global scope) Salary: $140,000 – $165,000

Type: Full-time

This role owns Modine’s enterprise Quality Management System across all manufacturing sites worldwide. You’ll standardize processes, lead QMS software selection and rollout, oversee audits and KPIs, and work closely with plant quality, operations, engineering, IT, and senior leadership. Strong ISO 9001 background and 8–10+ years in quality systems are key, and the benefits package is robust from day one.

Employer: PDS Tech Commercial, Inc.

PDS Tech Commercial, Inc. Location: Mount Pleasant / Racine, WI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 1st/2nd/3rd shifts

Work in a smart manufacturing warehouse environment handling RMAs, inventory, and testing of PCBAs. You’ll run automated optical inspection, basic test equipment troubleshooting, cycle counts, and material handling, with medium to heavy lifting (30–50 lbs). Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, PTO, and on-site health & wellness, plus chances to grow your skills on the production floor.

Employer: Modine Manufacturing Company

Modine Manufacturing Company Location: Racine, WI

Salary: $140,000 – $170,000

Type: Full-time

Lead quality for new product launches from concept through production in a global manufacturing environment. You’ll drive DFMEA/PFMEA, APQP, PPAP, control plans, and launch readiness, acting as the main quality voice on cross-functional NPI teams. Ideal if you have 8+ years in quality or product development and want a high-impact role with strong benefits and complex, technical products.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Racine’s plants are hiring across many skill levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.