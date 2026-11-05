🏥 Racine Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings This Week

Racine’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from bedside care to spiritual support. If you’re in medical or caregiving work, there are several ways to plug in locally or as a traveler.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Racine, WI

Type: Travel / Listed as Internship

Travel / Listed as Internship Schedule: 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr night shifts

, , Pay: $2,099 per week (plus potential tax‑free stipend)

Med‑Surg travel contract caring for adult patients with a wide mix of medical and surgical needs. Good fit if you want strong pay, guaranteed hours, and support from a large travel agency while building your clinical skills.

Employer: CSL

Location: Racine, WI

Type: Full‑time

Hands‑on role in a plasma center: prep donors and equipment, monitor the pheresis process, and keep accurate electronic records. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma and a few months of experience in a medical or health setting.

Employer: Ascension – Lakeshore at Siena

Location: Racine, WI

Type: Part‑time, Day Shift

Provide spiritual care, sacraments, and emotional support to patients, families, and staff. Ideal for someone with a Master’s in Divinity/Theology, 4 units of CPE, and board certification (or working toward it) who wants strong benefits and a mission‑driven setting.

Employer: Liberty Willows

Location: Racine, WI

Type: Full‑time or Part‑time

Full‑time or Part‑time Pay: $10–$15 per hour

Support residents with daily living: meals, meds assistance, bathing, dressing, grooming, and light clerical/charting tasks. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and referral bonuses for in‑person work.

Employer: Racine Unified School District

Location: Districtwide – Racine, WI

Type: Full‑time (37.5 hrs/week)

School‑based health support role: basic first aid, monitoring sick/injured students, dispensing meds, and keeping health records. Good match if you have a high school diploma, first aid/CPR, and experience with school‑age kids in a healthcare setting.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.