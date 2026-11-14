Raceland has a few solid openings right now for licensed helpers who want to stay local and still grow their careers. All of these are with a regional behavioral health agency serving South Central Louisiana.

Employer: Nunez Community College (for SCLHSA)

Nunez Community College (for SCLHSA) Location: Raceland, LA – Lafourche Behavioral Health Center

– Lafourche Behavioral Health Center Salary: Depends on education and experience

Type: Full-time, probationary state appointment

Provide advanced behavioral health counseling (individual, family, and group) and help design programs that meet local community needs. Role can be filled at Professional Counselor 1, 2, 3, or 4, so there’s room to move up as you gain experience.

Employer: Nunez Community College (for SCLHSA)

Nunez Community College (for SCLHSA) Location: Raceland, LA – Lafourche Behavioral Health Center

– Lafourche Behavioral Health Center Salary: Depends on education and experience

Type: Full-time, probationary state appointment

Work with a complex caseload, from assessment and treatment planning to individual, family, and group counseling. Open to LMSW, LCSW, or CSW with a master’s in social work, and can be hired at Social Worker 1, 2, 3, or 4 for clear career progression.

If you’re already licensed and want to make a real impact close to home, these Raceland roles are worth a quick look and fast application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.