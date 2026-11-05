Lunch & Learn on Storytelling for Local Organizations

Quitman Chamber will host a Lunch & Learn, Storytelling 101, on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 11 a.m.–12 p.m. at The Goode-Hart Center, 207 E. Goode St., Quitman, for $25 per person, including a lunch box from Your Appetites. The session will cover how businesses and nonprofits can tell their story using social media, photography, and video, with practical tips for owners, nonprofit leaders, and social media managers. Registration is due by Friday, November 6, 2026; register here: https://forms.gle/koREtjQ9ekRiT7TT8.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Quitman Chamber