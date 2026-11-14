Quincy and nearby towns are busy with deliveries right now, so driver jobs are popping up with solid hourly pay and weekly checks.

Here are a few good options if you like being on the road and staying active.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Quincy, MA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Deliver packages around your own community using your own vehicle. This is a very active, outdoor role with weekly pay, no experience needed, and a chance to get your foot in the door with UPS.

Employer: FedEx Contractor

Location: Quincy, MA (520 Commander Shea Blvd 02171)

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $1,000–$1,300 per week ($1.45 per stop)

Full-time driver job with a set route, working 6 days a week with 1 day off. Includes paid federal holidays, 1 week vacation, and 1 week sick time; English and Spanish speakers are both welcome.

Employer: Dashtribution Logistics, LLC

Location: Middleborough, MA (serving Quincy area; report to 30 Commerce Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $24.50/hour + $300 bonus after 8 months

Drive company vehicles to deliver packages on steady routes with full-time hours. Comes with 401(k) match, health insurance, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, and a $300 bonus if you stay at least 8 months.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—driver spots tend to fill fast when pay is this solid.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.