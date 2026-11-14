Quincy’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in telecom and hospitality. If you’re good with people and like closing deals or telling brand stories, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Location: Quincy, MA (Marriott Quincy)

(Marriott Quincy) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Proactive group sales role focused on finding and growing new group business for the hotel. You’ll be out in the market a lot—client appointments, prospecting, networking events, tradeshows—building a strong pipeline of future room nights and revenue.

Employer: Granite Telecommunications

Location: Quincy, MA

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Estimated 2nd-year OTE $60,000–$180,000 (base + uncapped commission)

Entry-to-mid level B2B sales role selling telecom solutions. You’ll do prospecting, cold calling, lead generation, and closing deals, with Salesforce to track everything. Strong fit if you want uncapped earnings, like a fast pace, and have at least 1 year of sales experience.

Employer: Granite Telecommunications

Location: Quincy, MA

Type: Not stated (described as a regular ongoing role; likely full-time)

Not stated (described as a regular ongoing role; likely full-time) Salary Range: $90,000–$120,000

Lead how Granite shows up to customers, candidates, employees, and the press. You’ll own social media strategy, brand voice, internal and external communications, awards, reviews, and press releases. Best for someone with 5+ years in brand/communications/PR, strong writing skills, and a solid portfolio.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in Quincy tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.