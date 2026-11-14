Quincy’s food scene is busy right now, and a few solid kitchen and restaurant leadership roles are open. If you like steady hours and growth potential, these are worth a look.

Employer: Catering by Terrie

Catering by Terrie Location: Quincy, MA

Salary: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour (BOE)

(BOE) Type: Event-based / Part-time with potential full-time

Event-based / Part-time with potential Schedule: Daytime shifts, weekends required, very rare nights

Daytime kitchen hours with competitive pay and a clear path to full-time. Great fit if you have high-volume or catering experience and want to get away from late-night restaurant shifts.

Employer: Eurest USA (at Boston Scientific)

(at Boston Scientific) Location: Quincy, MA

Salary: $26.00 – $28.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 am – 3:00 pm

Weekday-only hours in a corporate foodservice setting, plus benefits through Compass Group. Ideal if you have at least 2 years of sous chef experience and want stable daytime work.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Location: Quincy, MA

Salary: $31.25 per hour

Type: Full-time

Hands-on leadership role in a hotel restaurant, overseeing staff, guest experience, and daily operations. Good move if you’re ready to step up from supervisor or lead server into management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.