Quincy’s finance scene is busy right now, with openings from entry level to senior leadership. If you’re numbers‑driven and like stable employers, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: RapidRatings

RapidRatings Location: Quincy, MA (hybrid, ~3 days in office)

Type: Internship

Salary: $50,000/year

Work with global company financials, standardizing statements and helping produce Financial Health Ratings. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, strong accounting/finance skills, and fluent Mandarin, and want hands‑on experience with predictive analytics and client‑facing work.

Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

Location: Southern New England offices (includes MA; role listed for Quincy area)

Type: Full-time

Salary (MA): $86,000 – $141,000/year

Join a top‑10 national firm’s fast‑growing government audit practice, working with state and local agencies. Ideal if you have 2+ years of audit/assurance experience, a degree in accounting/finance, and want client‑facing work plus a clear path toward CPA and leadership.

Employer: State Street

Location: Quincy, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $130,000/year

Senior role leading ETF servicing and operations for institutional clients, tying together product, tech, and risk. Best for someone with 5+ years in ETF or financial operations, strong project leadership skills, and comfort working across global teams and platforms.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more finance roles nearby that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.