Quincy’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from animal care to mental health. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in and around Quincy, MA.

Employer: Vetcor (Willard Veterinary Clinic)

Vetcor (Willard Veterinary Clinic) Location: Quincy, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000–$145,000, plus full benefits

Small animal practice with 40+ years in the community, now planning a major clinic expansion with new surgical and dental suites. Great fit if you love surgery and dentistry, want a 4-day work week, and like the idea of long-term clients on Boston’s South Shore.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Quincy, MA (and other MA sites; hybrid/telehealth)

(and other MA sites; hybrid/telehealth) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Annual Compensation Potential: $75,000–$100,000 (W2, productivity-based)

Outpatient role with weekday hours, hybrid or telehealth options, and strong admin support so you can focus on clients. Offers sign-on bonus, 401(k) match, full benefits, free CE credits, and the option to receive or provide supervision.

Employer: Aspire Health and Community Services

Location: Quincy, MA

Type: Likely full-time (behavioral health clinician role)

Join a Community Behavioral Health Center (CBHC) focused on accessible, judgment-free mental health care for kids, families, and adults. You’ll use evidence-based therapy, mix in-person and telehealth, and work closely with a team to coordinate care and improve access to services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—small steps add up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.