🏭 Quincy, MA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Quincy’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from medical devices to defense tech and biotech. Here are several solid roles if you like hands-on work and building real products.

Employer: Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Location: Quincy, MA (onsite, 5 days/week)

(onsite, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $37,544 – $63,856/year

Inspect and release medical products, handle pick/pack/ship, and manage quality records using SAP and RF scanners. Good fit if you have 1–2 years experience plus a high school diploma and want steady daytime hours (8:30 AM – 5:00 PM) with a global healthcare leader.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries Location: Quincy, MA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $161,000 – $212,000/year (US range)

Lead manufacturing readiness for suppliers building advanced autonomous underwater vehicles. This is a senior, hands-on engineering role for someone with 4+ years in industrialization/manufacturing, an engineering degree, and the ability to obtain a U.S. security clearance and travel up to 25%.

Employer: Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Location: Quincy, MA

Type: Temporary (6 months)

Salary: $24 – $26/hour (Massachusetts pay range)

Shifts: Sunday–Thursday or Tuesday–Saturday, 12:00 PM – 8:30 PM (training is Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

Support antibody testing and purification in a high-throughput biotech lab, running assays like ELISA, HPLC, SDS-PAGE, and SPR while keeping the lab organized and documented. Great for someone with an associate or bachelor’s in biology/chemistry (or similar) who wants hands-on lab manufacturing experience.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good roles in Quincy’s manufacturing scene tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.