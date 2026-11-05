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🏭 Quincy, MA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Quincy’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from medical devices to defense tech and biotech. Here are several solid roles if you like hands-on work and building real products.
Inspector II
- Employer: Boston Scientific
- Location: Quincy, MA (onsite, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $37,544 – $63,856/year
Inspect and release medical products, handle pick/pack/ship, and manage quality records using SAP and RF scanners. Good fit if you have 1–2 years experience plus a high school diploma and want steady daytime hours (8:30 AM – 5:00 PM) with a global healthcare leader.
Senior Supplier Industrialization Engineer
- Employer: Anduril Industries
- Location: Quincy, MA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $161,000 – $212,000/year (US range)
Lead manufacturing readiness for suppliers building advanced autonomous underwater vehicles. This is a senior, hands-on engineering role for someone with 4+ years in industrialization/manufacturing, an engineering degree, and the ability to obtain a U.S. security clearance and travel up to 25%.
Manufacturing Associate II – 6 Months Temporary
- Employer: Twist Bioscience
- Location: Quincy, MA
- Type: Temporary (6 months)
- Salary: $24 – $26/hour (Massachusetts pay range)
- Shifts: Sunday–Thursday or Tuesday–Saturday, 12:00 PM – 8:30 PM (training is Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
Support antibody testing and purification in a high-throughput biotech lab, running assays like ELISA, HPLC, SDS-PAGE, and SPR while keeping the lab organized and documented. Great for someone with an associate or bachelor’s in biology/chemistry (or similar) who wants hands-on lab manufacturing experience.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good roles in Quincy’s manufacturing scene tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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