🚚 Quincy, MA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Quincy’s logistics and sourcing scene is busy right now, especially around packaging and professional services. If you’re into supply chain, category management, or procurement, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Quincy, MA (Global Professional Services Team)

(Global Professional Services Team) Type: Contract

Pay: $70.00 – $78.00/hr (non‑exempt, overtime eligible)

Lead end‑to‑end strategic sourcing and category work for Professional Services (consulting, HR, marketing). You’ll run RFx events, negotiate complex MSAs/SOWs, drive P&L savings, and help shape multi‑year category strategies. Best for someone with 10+ years of strategic sourcing experience who likes a fast‑paced, hands‑on role.

Employer: Topco Associates LLC

Location: Quincy, MA (hybrid – 3 days in office, 2 remote)

(hybrid – 3 days in office, 2 remote) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support sourcing across packaging categories like plastic cake containers, corrugated boxes, and labels on a portfolio of about $500M in spend. You’ll run RFPs/RFIs, analyze supplier data, support negotiations, and present insights to stakeholders—great fit if you have 1–3 years in analytics, business, or project coordination and want to grow in sourcing.

Employer: Topco Associates LLC

Location: Quincy, MA (hybrid – 3 days in office, 2 remote)

(hybrid – 3 days in office, 2 remote) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Own and grow indirect spend categories tied to store supplies and packaging within Third Party Supply Distribution. You’ll build category strategies, lead RFPs and supplier negotiations, manage supplier performance, and present recommendations to members—ideal if you have 3–5 years in category management, purchasing, or strategic sourcing and enjoy both data and relationship work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often flex when they see strong potential.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.