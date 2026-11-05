📣 Quincy, MA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Quincy’s sales scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like tech, B2B work, and growing accounts across New England.

Here are several solid Sales & Marketing roles in and around Quincy, MA worth a look:

Employer: Ferguson

Ferguson Location: Quincy, MA (New England travel)

(New England travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $4,320 – $9,350 per month (bonus eligible)

Help drive commercial water heater sales across New England for a Fortune 500 distributor. This role is great if you have 5+ years in plumbing wholesale, like owning a territory, and want a mix of inside work at the Quincy hub plus regional travel.

Employer: ABB

Location: Quincy, MA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time internship (Summer 2027)

Salary: $20 – $34 per hour

Hands-on sales and operations experience with a global industrial tech leader. Ideal for students in a bachelor’s or master’s program who want real project work, exposure to the New England District Sales team, and a strong name on their resume.

Employer: SpotOn

Location: Quincy, MA (local territory, field-based)

Type: Full-time, W2

Compensation: $60,000 base; on-target earnings up to $120,000–$275,000 (salary + commission + RSUs)

Sell award-winning restaurant POS and payment solutions to local independent restaurants and small businesses. Perfect if you have 2+ years B2B sales, love being out in the community, and want high upside commission plus strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many hiring managers are flexible when they see drive and a good story.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.