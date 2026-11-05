🏥 Quincy, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Quincy’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially in senior care, specialty medicine, and support roles. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work close to home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: Quincy, MA (serving MA & CT, skilled nursing and long‑term care)

(serving MA & CT, skilled nursing and long‑term care) Type: Full-time (5 days/week)

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000/year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), company-paid life insurance, PTO, malpractice coverage, UpToDate subscription

You’ll manage endocrine conditions (diabetes, thyroid, hormone disorders) for residents in nursing and long‑term care facilities. Great fit if you have at least a year of endocrinology experience and want high pay, autonomy, and a mission-driven senior care setting.

Employer: Discovery Senior Living – Discovery Village Quincy Bay

Location: Quincy, MA

Type: Full-time leadership (RN)

Salary: ~$130,000/year + 10% annual performance bonus

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO & holidays, 401(k) with match, paid training, wellness benefits

Lead the clinical and care services for an independent and assisted living community on the coast. Ideal for an RN with leadership experience who wants to run a team, shape resident care, and still be part of a large, well-resourced senior living organization.

Employer: New England Free Jacks® (Major League Rugby)

Location: Quincy, MA

Type: Seasonal full-time 1099 contract

Dates: 2/15/2027 – 6/30/2027

Compensation: Commensurate with experience; corporate housing provided

Work directly with pro rugby players handling injury prevention, treatment, rehab, and game-day coverage. Great for someone who wants elite sports experience, is comfortable traveling with a team, and likes a fast-paced, high-performance environment.

Employer: Optum / Atrius Health

Location: 500 Congress Street, Quincy, MA 02169

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri (8:30 AM – 5:00 PM)

Salary: $16 – $29/hour (based on experience, education, etc.)

(based on experience, education, etc.) Benefits: Comprehensive benefits, incentives, equity stock purchase, 401(k) contribution

Support internal medicine clinicians with vitals, rooming, EMR updates, and point-of-care tests. A solid entry or next-step role if you want stable weekday hours in a large, well-organized system with room to grow.

Employer: South Shore Health

Location: Quincy, MA

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $2,500 sign-on bonus

Perform professional-level cardiac ultrasound exams (excluding pediatrics) and recognize abnormal structures to produce high-quality, useful studies. Best for someone already competent in cardiovascular echo who wants a stable hospital-based role with a cash bonus to start.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Quincy tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.