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🏥 Quincy, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
Quincy’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially in senior care, specialty medicine, and support roles. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work close to home, these openings are worth a look.
Endocrinology Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant
- Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.
- Location: Quincy, MA (serving MA & CT, skilled nursing and long‑term care)
- Type: Full-time (5 days/week)
- Salary: $150,000 – $200,000/year
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), company-paid life insurance, PTO, malpractice coverage, UpToDate subscription
You’ll manage endocrine conditions (diabetes, thyroid, hormone disorders) for residents in nursing and long‑term care facilities. Great fit if you have at least a year of endocrinology experience and want high pay, autonomy, and a mission-driven senior care setting.
Director of Health & Wellness (RN/DON)
- Employer: Discovery Senior Living – Discovery Village Quincy Bay
- Location: Quincy, MA
- Type: Full-time leadership (RN)
- Salary: ~$130,000/year + 10% annual performance bonus
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO & holidays, 401(k) with match, paid training, wellness benefits
Lead the clinical and care services for an independent and assisted living community on the coast. Ideal for an RN with leadership experience who wants to run a team, shape resident care, and still be part of a large, well-resourced senior living organization.
Athletic Trainer – New England Free Jacks®
- Employer: New England Free Jacks® (Major League Rugby)
- Location: Quincy, MA
- Type: Seasonal full-time 1099 contract
- Dates: 2/15/2027 – 6/30/2027
- Compensation: Commensurate with experience; corporate housing provided
Work directly with pro rugby players handling injury prevention, treatment, rehab, and game-day coverage. Great for someone who wants elite sports experience, is comfortable traveling with a team, and likes a fast-paced, high-performance environment.
Internal Medicine Medical Assistant – Quincy Atrius Health
- Employer: Optum / Atrius Health
- Location: 500 Congress Street, Quincy, MA 02169
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri (8:30 AM – 5:00 PM)
- Salary: $16 – $29/hour (based on experience, education, etc.)
- Benefits: Comprehensive benefits, incentives, equity stock purchase, 401(k) contribution
Support internal medicine clinicians with vitals, rooming, EMR updates, and point-of-care tests. A solid entry or next-step role if you want stable weekday hours in a large, well-organized system with room to grow.
Cardiac Sonographer – $2,500 Sign-on Bonus
- Employer: South Shore Health
- Location: Quincy, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $2,500 sign-on bonus
Perform professional-level cardiac ultrasound exams (excluding pediatrics) and recognize abnormal structures to produce high-quality, useful studies. Best for someone already competent in cardiovascular echo who wants a stable hospital-based role with a cash bonus to start.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Quincy tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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