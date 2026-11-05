🍽️ Quincy, MA Food & Restaurant Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Quincy’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like early mornings, flexible shifts, or fast-paced dining rooms, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch

Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch Location: Quincy, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour

Early-bird job with hours from 6:00am–2:30pm, including weekends. You’ll handle dishwashing, basic prep, and kitchen cleaning in a fast-paced breakfast/lunch spot, with a chance to move up.

Employer: Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch

Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch Location: Quincy, MA

Type: Part-time (possible full-time later)

(possible full-time later) Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Cook classic breakfast and lunch on the flat top and fryer, starting at 5:30am with weekend/holiday shifts. Great fit if you like early shifts, can keep a clean station, and want room to grow.

Employer: Evviva Trattoria Hanover

Location: Quincy, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $25.00/hour (base pay + tip pool + takeout tips)

Be the first smile guests see: greet, seat, manage reservations, and help with takeout and running food. Includes employee discount and flexible schedule, ideal if you want front-of-house experience.

Employer: Evviva Trattoria Hanover

Location: Quincy, MA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $50.00/hour (with tips)

High-earning serving role using Toast POS, with strong focus on guest experience and teamwork. Comes with employee discount and flexible schedule in a busy, tip-friendly setting.

Employer: Panera Bread (Hamra Enterprises)

Location: Quincy, MA

Type: Full-time or Part-time (retail/restaurant team)

Full-time or Part-time (retail/restaurant team) Pay: Varies by location, experience, and availability

Join a well-known brand with lots of growth paths—front counter, food prep, or general crew. Perks include meal discounts, DailyPay, paid sick and vacation time, education bonuses, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Quincy spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.