🛒 Quincy, MA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Quincy’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big-box stores to healthcare and dental offices. If you like helping people and staying active at work, there’s a nice mix of part-time and full-time roles here.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Quincy, MA (301 Falls Blvd)

Type: Part-time (opening & morning shifts)

(opening & morning shifts) Pay: $16–$29/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Work in the cosmetics area helping customers find beauty products while earning solid hourly pay plus incentives. Walmart offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and even paid education programs for part-time staff.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Quincy, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.80–$25.36/hour + commission

Great fit if you know cars and like working with commercial customers. You’ll support sales, help manage team members, dispatch drivers, and keep commercial accounts happy, with commission potential and access to company benefits.

Employer: Shields Health

Location: Quincy, MA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri – 9:00am–7:30pm

Pay: $18–$27/hour + benefits

Phone-based role helping patients with MRI scheduling, insurance details, and questions. Good for someone detail-oriented with strong computer skills who wants experience in healthcare and medical billing.

Employer: Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Quincy, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience and union terms

Hands-on grocery role prepping, packaging, and displaying fresh meat and seafood while helping customers with product questions and cooking ideas. Offers flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health and retirement benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Care Dental

Location: Quincy, MA (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$70,000/year (salary + performance bonus)

Ideal if you’re confident on the phone and like organized, goal-driven work. You’ll call and text leads about dental implants, book and confirm consultations, and follow up with no-shows, with clear performance targets and health insurance.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.