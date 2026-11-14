Quincy’s food scene is busy and still growing, and a few big names are hiring right now. If you like fast‑paced work, there are solid options here from entry level to full management.

Employer: Capstone Restaurant Group (Hardee’s franchise)

Capstone Restaurant Group (Hardee’s franchise) Location: Quincy, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $58,000/year + aggressive bonus plan

Lead the whole restaurant operation, from hiring and training the team to hitting sales and profit goals. This role comes with health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), paid vacation, tuition reimbursement, and free/discounted meals.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Quincy, IL

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $15.50/hour (with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year)

Back-of-house role cooking Cane’s famous chicken in a fun, fast-paced kitchen. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, flexible schedules, and perks like no-cost therapy, 401(k) with match (if eligible), PTO (if eligible), and discounts.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Quincy, IL

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $15.50/hour (with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year)

Front- and back-of-house mix: taking orders, running food, cleaning, and helping wherever needed. Entry-level with no experience required, weekly pay, flexible hours, and the same strong benefits and growth path as the Cook role.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.