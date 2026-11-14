Quincy’s retail and service spots are busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club Location: Quincy, IL (700 N 54th St)

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $22.00–$30.00/hour + possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hr)

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO, parental leave, disability, store discounts, company-paid education (Live Better U)

Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO, parental leave, disability, store discounts, Requirements: 18+ years old, 6 months retail and 6 months customer service experience

Lead the overnight team that stocks the club, keeps the sales floor looking sharp, and helps members with orders and questions. Good fit if you have retail experience and want leadership duties plus strong benefits.

Employer: autoshine carwash

autoshine carwash Location: Quincy, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour

Schedule: Open availability preferred; shifts include 7:30a–3p, 9a–5p, 3p–7p , weekends as needed

Open availability preferred; shifts include , weekends as needed Requirements: Basic computer skills, good communication, able to work on your feet in all weather; driver’s license preferred

Help run the wash lane, prep vehicles, support customers, and help train new attendants. Great if you like being outdoors, staying active, and want leadership experience without a full-time commitment.

Employer: autoshine carwash

autoshine carwash Location: Quincy, IL

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, on-the-job training, paid time off , opportunities for advancement

Flexible schedule, on-the-job training, , opportunities for advancement Schedule: Flexible hours, mornings/evenings, weekends and holidays required

Sell wash packages and memberships, greet customers, and help keep the tunnel moving smoothly. Ideal if you’re outgoing, enjoy face-to-face sales, and don’t mind working outside in a fast-paced setting.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.