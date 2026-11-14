Quincy’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in patient care or support roles, there are several solid options right now with good benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Quincy Medical Group / Duly Health and Care

Quincy Medical Group / Duly Health and Care Location: Quincy, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role joins a physician-led, team-based care group with strong support across primary and specialty care. Standout perks include comprehensive medical/dental/vision, no-cost mental health benefit, immediate 401(k) match, $5,250/year tuition reimbursement, 40 hours paid volunteer time, and up to 12 weeks paid parental leave for eligible non-physician staff.

Employer: Blessing Health System

Location: Blessing Hospital, Quincy, IL

Type: Full-time (36 hrs), Days/Evenings, 7:30am–8pm

Pay: $18.52–$26.86/hour + $2.00 shift differential if applicable

Work with patients from child through geriatric in adult psychiatric services, planning and leading therapeutic activities under an LCSW. Role comes with competitive benefits, retirement with match, up to 4 weeks PTO in year one, onsite childcare in Quincy, 24/7 wellness center access, and educational assistance.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Quincy, IL (home/school/community settings)

Type: Full-time (part-time options also noted)

Salary: Not listed (PBS provides a public compensation estimator online)

Provide ABA services for individuals with autism and behavioral challenges as part of a BCBA-owned, mission-driven organization. Highlights include flexible caseloads, medical/dental/vision, PTO and paid holidays, quarterly bonus (10% of annual salary), possible sign-on bonus in select areas, 401(k) with match up to 3%, and free CEUs plus an annual PBS conference.

Employer: Americare Senior Living – Adams Pointe

Location: Quincy, IL

Type: Part-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $29.50–$30/hour

Provide direct nursing care and support residents in an assisted living and memory care community. Americare offers competitive pay with annual increases, daily pay access, PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, free meals on shift, and a long-standing focus on small, family-like communities.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.