🚌 Quincy, IL Transportation Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Quincy has some solid driving gigs right now, especially if you like flexible hours and staying local or regional. Here are a few worth a look if you’ve got a clean record and enjoy being on the road.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Quincy, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.70 – $21.55 per hour

Drive delivery trucks for Lowe’s, bringing appliances and building materials to customers. You’ll load/unload, help with basic installs, and give friendly customer service. Requires Class A or B CDL, valid medical card, clean MVR, and being 21+.

Employer: StarForce National Corporation

StarForce National Corporation Location: Quincy, IL → St. Louis, MO route

Type: Part-time, permanent

Pay: About $134.34 per round trip (plus $90 for unused scheduled day)

Drive a 7-passenger SUV on a fixed route moving new military recruits between Quincy and St. Louis. 1–2 trips per week, mostly Mon–Wed, with some “by request” days. Must be 26+, have a regular driver’s license, clean MVR, pass DOT physical, drug test, and background check. Veterans get special consideration.

Employer: Boomerang Transport

Boomerang Transport Location: Quincy, IL

Type: Part-time, set-your-own-hours

Pay: $0.75 per loaded mile, minimum $11.75 per leg, average trip about $50

Use your own 4-door car, minivan, or SUV (under 15 years old) to take injured workers to medical appointments. You pick trips in advance, get paid for approved wait time, plus gas, toll, and parking reimbursement under certain conditions. Must be 25+, have valid license, current insurance, and a working cell phone.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—good driving spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.