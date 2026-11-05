🏥 Quincy, IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Quincy’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re a physician or an imaging pro. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Quincy, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $375,000 – $400,000 per year

Outpatient neurology role in an established practice with a Monday–Friday schedule, minimal call, and six weeks of PTO. Large referral base, EEG/EMG on-site, employee childcare center, and easy access to Chicago and St. Louis make this a strong fit for someone wanting great work–life balance in a low-cost, family-friendly river town.

Employer: Quincy Medical Group

Location: Quincy, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.56 – $41.34 per hour

Join a physician-led, outpatient imaging team focused on high-quality breast imaging and patient care. Full-time, Monday–Friday with options for five 8-hour or four 10-hour shifts, plus strong benefits like medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, paid volunteer time, and up to 12 weeks parental leave at 100% pay for eligible non-physician staff.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.