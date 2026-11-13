Looking for a loyal friend in Quincy, FL? These adoptable dogs are waiting at a local rescue for someone to love. All they need now is a safe, caring home.

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Catahoula Leopard Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: CHAMPS CHANCE INC

Contact: (850) 933-5588

Bunny is a beautiful black Catahoula mix with a striking look and a big heart. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with you.

👉 Meet Bunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / Pointer

Mixed Breed (Medium) / Pointer Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: CHAMPS CHANCE INC

Contact: (850) 933-5588

Phoebe is a lovely brown/chocolate medium-size mix with Pointer in her background. She’s an adult dog looking for a stable, loving home where she can be part of the family.

👉 Meet Phoebe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with gray or silver/black

Black with gray or silver/black Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: CHAMPS CHANCE INC

Contact: (850) 933-5588

Fiona is a striking black and gray/silver Pit Bull mix. Her adoption fee is waived, making it even easier to bring her home if she’s the right match for you.

👉 Meet Fiona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Chihuahua

Chihuahua / Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: CHAMPS CHANCE INC

Contact: (850) 933-5588

Frito is a small adult Chihuahua boy with a white and black coat. With a waived adoption fee, he’s a great option if you’re hoping for a little companion to share your home.

👉 Meet Frito and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: CHAMPS CHANCE INC

Contact: (850) 933-5588

Leilani is a gorgeous Shepherd mix with a black and brown/chocolate coat. She’s an adult dog who’s ready to bond closely with her new people and enjoy an active life.

👉 Meet Leilani and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Quincy, FL, please consider visiting CHAMPS CHANCE INC or calling (850) 933-5588 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.