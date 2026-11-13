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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Quincy
Looking for a loyal friend in Quincy, FL? These adoptable dogs are waiting at a local rescue for someone to love. All they need now is a safe, caring home.
Bunny
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Shelter: CHAMPS CHANCE INC
- Contact: (850) 933-5588
Bunny is a beautiful black Catahoula mix with a striking look and a big heart. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with you.
👉 Meet Bunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Phoebe
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / Pointer
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Shelter: CHAMPS CHANCE INC
- Contact: (850) 933-5588
Phoebe is a lovely brown/chocolate medium-size mix with Pointer in her background. She’s an adult dog looking for a stable, loving home where she can be part of the family.
👉 Meet Phoebe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fiona
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with gray or silver/black
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: CHAMPS CHANCE INC
- Contact: (850) 933-5588
Fiona is a striking black and gray/silver Pit Bull mix. Her adoption fee is waived, making it even easier to bring her home if she’s the right match for you.
👉 Meet Fiona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Frito
- Breed: Chihuahua / Chihuahua
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: CHAMPS CHANCE INC
- Contact: (850) 933-5588
Frito is a small adult Chihuahua boy with a white and black coat. With a waived adoption fee, he’s a great option if you’re hoping for a little companion to share your home.
👉 Meet Frito and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Leilani
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $350
- Shelter: CHAMPS CHANCE INC
- Contact: (850) 933-5588
Leilani is a gorgeous Shepherd mix with a black and brown/chocolate coat. She’s an adult dog who’s ready to bond closely with her new people and enjoy an active life.
👉 Meet Leilani and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Quincy, FL, please consider visiting CHAMPS CHANCE INC or calling (850) 933-5588 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.