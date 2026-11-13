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🐱 Sweet Queenstown Cats Ready to Be Adopted Into Loving Homes
Looking for a friendly feline in Queenstown, MD? These adoptable cats are waiting at Queen Anne's County Animal Services for someone to bring them home.
Angel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: Queen Anne's County Animal Services
- Phone: (410) 827-7178
Angel is a beautiful white adult cat looking for a calm, loving home. Her modest adoption fee helps the shelter care for more animals in need. If you’ve been hoping for a gentle companion, Angel could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Angel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Widow
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Black
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: Queen Anne's County Animal Services
- Phone: (410) 827-7178
Widow is a sleek, mostly black adult kitty with classic good looks and a quiet charm. She’s ready for a safe indoor home where she can relax and feel secure.
👉 Meet Widow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stevie Nicks
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: Queen Anne's County Animal Services
- Phone: (410) 827-7178
Stevie Nicks is a young tuxedo cat with striking black-and-white markings. She’s still in her younger years and would love a home where she can play, explore, and grow up with her new family.
👉 Meet Stevie Nicks and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Queenstown, MD, please consider visiting Queen Anne's County Animal Services or calling (410) 827-7178 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.