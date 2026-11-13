Looking for a friendly feline in Queenstown, MD? These adoptable cats are waiting at Queen Anne's County Animal Services for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Queen Anne's County Animal Services

Phone: (410) 827-7178

Angel is a beautiful white adult cat looking for a calm, loving home. Her modest adoption fee helps the shelter care for more animals in need. If you’ve been hoping for a gentle companion, Angel could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Angel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Black

Mostly Black Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Queen Anne's County Animal Services

Phone: (410) 827-7178

Widow is a sleek, mostly black adult kitty with classic good looks and a quiet charm. She’s ready for a safe indoor home where she can relax and feel secure.

👉 Meet Widow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Queen Anne's County Animal Services

Phone: (410) 827-7178

Stevie Nicks is a young tuxedo cat with striking black-and-white markings. She’s still in her younger years and would love a home where she can play, explore, and grow up with her new family.

👉 Meet Stevie Nicks and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Queenstown, MD, please consider visiting Queen Anne's County Animal Services or calling (410) 827-7178 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.