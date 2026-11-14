Queensbury has a nice mix of hands-on patient care and animal care roles open right now. Good options here if you like direct care and steady full-time work.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care Location: Queensbury, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on helping patients stay independent at home. You’ll assess needs, build treatment plans, and work closely with families and a care team.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Location: Queensbury, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll provide preventive cleanings, support dentists, and teach patients how to care for their teeth long term. Good fit if you enjoy patient education and steady clinic work.

Employer: Sigma Health Rehab (Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing)

(Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing) Location: Queensbury, NY

Type: Full-time

Sign-on bonus: $7,000

Salary: Not listed (described as highly competitive)

Work in a skilled nursing facility helping residents regain strength and independence. Comes with a sign-on bonus, benefits, PTO from day one, CEU support, and mentorship.

Employer: Quaker Animal Hospital

Location: Queensbury, NY 12804

Type: Full-time (about 39 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Help with exams, surgeries, lab work, and daily animal care in a busy vet clinic. Includes paid time off and employee discount; 1 year of vet assistant experience is required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail and flexibility in the full posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.