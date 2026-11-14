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Queensbury
🏥 Several Healthcare & Vet Openings in Queensbury, NY
13 days ago
Queensbury has a nice mix of hands-on patient care and animal care roles open right now. Good options here if you like direct care and steady full-time work.
Occupational Therapist – Home Health & Hospice
- Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care
- Location: Queensbury, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role focuses on helping patients stay independent at home. You’ll assess needs, build treatment plans, and work closely with families and a care team.
Dental Hygienist – Preventive Care Clinics
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
- Location: Queensbury, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll provide preventive cleanings, support dentists, and teach patients how to care for their teeth long term. Good fit if you enjoy patient education and steady clinic work.
Physical Therapist (PT) – $7,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Sigma Health Rehab (Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing)
- Location: Queensbury, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Sign-on bonus: $7,000
- Salary: Not listed (described as highly competitive)
Work in a skilled nursing facility helping residents regain strength and independence. Comes with a sign-on bonus, benefits, PTO from day one, CEU support, and mentorship.
Veterinary Assistant – Small Animal Hospital
- Employer: Quaker Animal Hospital
- Location: Queensbury, NY 12804
- Type: Full-time (about 39 hours/week)
- Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour
Help with exams, surgeries, lab work, and daily animal care in a busy vet clinic. Includes paid time off and employee discount; 1 year of vet assistant experience is required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail and flexibility in the full posting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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