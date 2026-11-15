Queens has a lot happening in community work right now, especially around housing, shelters, and schools. If you like helping neighbors and shaping the city, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC)

Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC) Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Work 1:1 with clients experiencing homelessness to help them secure and keep housing. Good fit if you’re organized, client-focused, and comfortable coordinating with landlords, DHS, and other providers; strong benefits and training from a large, mission-driven nonprofit.

Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC)

Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC) Location: Far Rockaway, Queens, NY

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week, various shifts, mandatory OT)

Salary: Not listed

Frontline shelter role focused on safety, rounds, conflict de‑escalation, and basic support like screenings, escorts, and meal service. Great entry point if you have a HS diploma/GED, want to work directly with people in crisis, and are open to getting CPR, fire safety, and other certifications.

Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC)

Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC) Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week, 24/7 program, mandatory OT)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on shelter role keeping the building safe and calm through rounds, crisis response, and resident support. No prior shelter experience needed—BRC provides training in trauma‑informed care, Narcan, CPR/First Aid, and offers clear growth paths into case management and leadership.

Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC)

Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC) Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 9:00am–5:30pm + 24/7 on‑call

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role running clinical services in an adult family shelter—overseeing staff, quality, compliance, and program outcomes. Best for experienced social service leaders (5+ years, with supervisory background) who want to shape trauma‑informed practice and housing stability at scale.

Employer: AABR, Inc.

Location: Flushing, Queens, NY 11354

Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (incl. evenings/weekends)

Salary: About $25/hour

Help run a residential program for people with developmental disabilities—supervising direct care staff, supporting person‑centered plans, and keeping the home running smoothly. Good match if you have a HS diploma, some supervisory experience, and want to blend hands‑on care with leadership.

Employer: NYC School Construction Authority (SCA)

Location: Queens, NY (citywide stakeholders)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $145,000

Posting End Date: 11/26/2026

Be the public face of school construction projects—working with principals, community boards, elected officials, and parent groups. Ideal for someone with a bachelor’s degree and deep experience in community/government relations who can juggle multiple projects and speak comfortably in public meetings.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.