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Queens
🎓 Queens NY Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching & Youth Roles
5 days ago
Queens has some solid education openings right now, from afterschool gigs to college teaching and career coaching. If you like working with students of any age, there’s likely something here for you.
Adjunct Instructor – White Collar Crime
- Employer: St. John’s University
- Location: Jamaica, NY
- Type: Adjunct (listed as volunteer; paid per semester)
- Pay: $5,409 – $6,409 per semester
- Deadline: Job posting may close by July 30 (rolling review)
This role is for an experienced attorney to teach a graduate White Collar Crime course in person at the Tobin College of Business. Ideal if you have DOJ/PCAOB/Big Law/Big Four background and want to bring real‑world fraud and compliance cases into the classroom.
Sports Specialist – Afterschool Program
- Employer: New York Junior Tennis & Learning (NYJTL)
- Location: Queens, NY (plus other boroughs)
- Type: Part-time, school-year
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm, up to 20 hrs/week, through June 2027
- Pay: $21.50 – $24.50 per hour
Plan and lead sports and fitness for middle schoolers (grades 6–8) in an afterschool setting—think basketball, soccer, flag football, volleyball, tennis, and more. Great fit if you have 2+ years working with youth, love being active, and can manage a lively gym while teaching teamwork and sportsmanship.
Cosmetology Specialist – Afterschool Program
- Employer: New York Junior Tennis & Learning (NYJTL)
- Location: Queens, NY (plus other boroughs)
- Type: Part-time, school-year
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm, up to 20 hrs/week, through June 2027
- Pay: $21.50 – $24.50 per hour
Lead hands‑on cosmetology sessions for middle school students—hair care, basic styling, skincare, nail art, and personal grooming (no chemical services). Perfect if you have cosmetology/beauty experience and want to build kids’ confidence while showing them possible careers in the beauty industry.
Career Services Advisor
- Employer: Lincoln Tech
- Location: Whitestone, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life & disability, 401(k) with match, PTO & holidays, growth opportunities
Help Lincoln Tech students and grads move from training into real jobs by coaching them on resumes, interviews, and job search, and by building relationships with local employers. Good for someone with at least 1 year in recruiting, sales, or career services who enjoys networking and hitting placement goals.
Aftercare Teacher
- Employer: Agape Art Studio
- Location: Elmhurst, NY
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour
Create a safe, fun after‑school space with learning, play, and light tutoring. You’ll supervise kids, lead activities, and communicate with families; experience with young children, behavior management, and CPR/first aid is required. Nice option if you want steady afternoon hours and enjoy small‑group work.
HHA Instructor – Spanish
- Employer: Genesis Medical Training Center
- Location: Elmhurst, NY
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Expected Hours: About 18.75 hours/week
- Pay: $35.00 – $38.00 per hour
Teach Home Health Aide students in Spanish, focusing on both theory and practical skills. You must be an RN with at least 1 year of home care experience and some teaching or adult education background, and be comfortable using educational technology.
If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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