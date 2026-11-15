Queens has some solid education openings right now, from afterschool gigs to college teaching and career coaching. If you like working with students of any age, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: St. John’s University

St. John’s University Location: Jamaica, NY

Type: Adjunct (listed as volunteer; paid per semester)

Adjunct (listed as volunteer; paid per semester) Pay: $5,409 – $6,409 per semester

Deadline: Job posting may close by July 30 (rolling review)

This role is for an experienced attorney to teach a graduate White Collar Crime course in person at the Tobin College of Business. Ideal if you have DOJ/PCAOB/Big Law/Big Four background and want to bring real‑world fraud and compliance cases into the classroom.

Employer: New York Junior Tennis & Learning (NYJTL)

Location: Queens, NY (plus other boroughs)

(plus other boroughs) Type: Part-time, school-year

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm , up to 20 hrs/week , through June 2027

Monday–Friday, , up to , through Pay: $21.50 – $24.50 per hour

Plan and lead sports and fitness for middle schoolers (grades 6–8) in an afterschool setting—think basketball, soccer, flag football, volleyball, tennis, and more. Great fit if you have 2+ years working with youth, love being active, and can manage a lively gym while teaching teamwork and sportsmanship.

Employer: New York Junior Tennis & Learning (NYJTL)

Location: Queens, NY (plus other boroughs)

(plus other boroughs) Type: Part-time, school-year

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm , up to 20 hrs/week , through June 2027

Monday–Friday, , up to , through Pay: $21.50 – $24.50 per hour

Lead hands‑on cosmetology sessions for middle school students—hair care, basic styling, skincare, nail art, and personal grooming (no chemical services). Perfect if you have cosmetology/beauty experience and want to build kids’ confidence while showing them possible careers in the beauty industry.

Employer: Lincoln Tech

Location: Whitestone, NY

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life & disability, 401(k) with match, PTO & holidays, growth opportunities

Help Lincoln Tech students and grads move from training into real jobs by coaching them on resumes, interviews, and job search, and by building relationships with local employers. Good for someone with at least 1 year in recruiting, sales, or career services who enjoys networking and hitting placement goals.

Employer: Agape Art Studio

Location: Elmhurst, NY

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Create a safe, fun after‑school space with learning, play, and light tutoring. You’ll supervise kids, lead activities, and communicate with families; experience with young children, behavior management, and CPR/first aid is required. Nice option if you want steady afternoon hours and enjoy small‑group work.

Employer: Genesis Medical Training Center

Location: Elmhurst, NY

Type: Part-time, in person

Expected Hours: About 18.75 hours/week

About Pay: $35.00 – $38.00 per hour

Teach Home Health Aide students in Spanish, focusing on both theory and practical skills. You must be an RN with at least 1 year of home care experience and some teaching or adult education background, and be comfortable using educational technology.

If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.