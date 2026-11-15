Looking for a feline friend in Ridgewood, NY? These adoptable cats at Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens are hoping for calm, loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Personality & needs: Aiden is very alert and stressed in the shelter. He tolerates petting but is sensitive to his environment and will need time and patience to settle in. ACC recommends a calm, quiet, adult-only home with some cat experience , and adopters who are open to learning about fearful cat behavior and environmental sensitivity.

Aiden is very alert and stressed in the shelter. He but is and will need time and patience to settle in. ACC recommends a with , and adopters who are open to learning about and environmental sensitivity. Extras: Listed as available at an ACC Mobile Adoption Event (see listing for date/time details).

Listed as available at an (see listing for date/time details). Best fit: Experienced, patient adults in a low-noise home.

👉 Meet Aiden and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Colors: Ginger and white

Weight: 9.08 lbs

9.08 lbs Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Personality & needs: Finnick is an independent kitty who likes to do his own thing. His past is unknown, and it’s not known if he has lived with other animals or children. He has medical needs that staff will explain when you meet him.

Finnick is an who likes to do his own thing. His past is unknown, and it’s if he has lived with other animals or children. He has that staff will explain when you meet him. Best fit: Adopters open to an independent cat and ready to discuss his medical care with shelter staff.

👉 Meet Finnick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Personality & needs: Stripy is an older gentleman who has lived with cats before. He’s an independent cat but still enjoys cheek and chin scratches . He can be slow to adjust and is sensitive and shy , so he’ll need a patient person and a calm, low-traffic home where he can go at his own pace.

Stripy is an who has before. He’s an cat but still enjoys . He can be and is , so he’ll need a and a where he can go at his own pace. Best fit: Quiet home, possibly with other cats, and someone who doesn’t mind giving a senior kitty extra time and love.

👉 Meet Stripy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Personality & needs: Crouching Tiger has lived with cats before and is also an independent older boy. The shelter feels overwhelming to him right now, but in a quiet, one-on-one setting , his sweet side comes out. He needs a patient adopter , a calm environment , and time to adjust at his own pace.

Crouching Tiger has before and is also an older boy. The shelter feels to him right now, but in a , his sweet side comes out. He needs a , a , and time to adjust at his own pace. Best fit: Someone who wants to help a shy senior blossom in a peaceful home.

👉 Meet Crouching Tiger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Personality & needs: Gwen is a tiny tortie who is sweet, affectionate, and gentle . Her foster says she’s still learning about treats, toys, and loud things like the vacuum, but she’s already great at leaning in for chin scratches , cuddling on the couch , and sleeping at your feet at night. She’s described as a pure joy to have around.

Gwen is a who is . Her foster says she’s still learning about treats, toys, and loud things like the vacuum, but she’s already great at , , and at night. She’s described as a to have around. Best fit: A home that wants a loving, gentle companion and can keep helping her build confidence.

👉 Meet Gwen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Colors: Black and white

Weight: 12.75 lbs

12.75 lbs Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Personality & needs: Sir Loki has lived with cats before and is an independent guy who likes to do his own thing. He has some potential behavior challenges that the staff will go over with you, and he’ll need a patient person who can give him time and structure.

Sir Loki has before and is an guy who likes to do his own thing. He has some that the staff will go over with you, and he’ll need a who can give him time and structure. Best fit: An adopter with some cat experience who’s ready to work with him and respect his space.

👉 Meet Sir Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To ask about any of these cats, contact Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens and mention the cat’s name and Adopt-a-Pet listing. If you’re in or near Ridgewood, NY, please consider visiting, sharing these links, or applying to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.