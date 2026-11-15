Queens is busy and hiring, especially if you like working with cars, trucks, or planes. Here are several solid transportation jobs with clear pay and real growth paths.

Employer: Worldwide Flight Services (WFS)

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) Location: Jamaica, NY (JFK area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.00–$33.00 per hour

Work on airport ground support equipment (diesel, electrical, pneumatics) that keeps flights moving. Good fit if you have 2+ years mechanic experience, diesel skills, and want strong benefits, travel discounts, 401k, and internal growth in a global aviation company.

Employer: Avis Budget Group

Location: Queens / East Elmhurst, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 per hour (minimum and maximum)

Great starter role if you like hands-on car work and want to grow into a higher-level mechanic. You’ll do oil changes, tires, and basic repairs on newer rental cars, with paid training, ASE support, PTO, insurance, 401k, and employee discounts.

Employer: Amazing Logistics DYN3 (Amazon DSP)

Location: Middle Village, NY (6626 Metropolitan Ave)

Type: Seasonal full-time (Oct 15–Dec 31, 2026; possible Jan 2027 extension)

Pay: $24.75 per hour + overtime

Drive a company van (no CDL needed) delivering Amazon packages on 8–10 hour shifts with weekend work required. Comes with paid training, health insurance, PTO, 401(k) + match, and other benefits for eligible employees.

Location: Queens, NY

Type: Independent contractor (full-time routes)

Pay: About $1,000–$1,400 per week (on the road)

Use your own vehicle to pick up and deliver shipments around Queens, scanning and loading your own packages. Best for someone who wants flexibility, already has a reliable car, and is comfortable planning routes and lifting freight.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.