Queens healthcare is buzzing right now – from hospitals to small practices, there are solid options whether you’re clinical, admin, or leadership.

Here are several standout Healthcare & Medical openings in Queens, NY this week:

Employer: M2 HEALTHCARE LTD

Location: Queens, NY

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

This RN leadership internship lets you oversee daily nursing operations with supportive staffing ratios, PTO, holidays, and overtime opportunities. Great if you’re ready to grow into a supervisory role in a fun, friendly environment.

Employer: Northwell Health

Location: Glendale, NY (also Fresh Meadows, Rego Park, Flushing)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (Northwell notes pay depends on experience, specialty, and location)

Travel between several Queens sites doing advanced vascular ultrasound studies and arterial/venous testing. Ideal if you’re a Registered Vascular Technologist/Specialist with 1–3 years’ experience.

Employer: Commonpoint

Location: Little Neck / Flushing, NY

Type: Full-time, hybrid (in-office + up to 2 remote days)

Salary: $65,000–$75,000/year

Provide therapy to clients 50+ in an outpatient setting with a stable Mon–Fri, 8:30–4:30 schedule. Great fit for an LCSW who wants strong benefits, pension/403(b), and lots of professional development.

Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals / Queens Hospital Center

Location: Jamaica, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Post-anesthesia care role in a major public hospital, focused on high-quality, person-centered care. Requires a NY RN license and BLS (AHA); strong option if you want big-system experience and union-style stability.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Flushing, Queens, NY

Type: Contract (21 weeks)

Pay: $540–$587/week

Day-shift front-desk role in a 480-bed acute care hospital, using Epic and handling patient registration. Good entry point if you have 1+ year in health information or hospital admin and want travel-agency perks and benefits.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Whitestone, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50–$35.75/hour

Lead day-to-day pharmacy workflow and tech team while working as a full-time certified tech. Great for a PTCB-certified tech with at least 1 year of retail/hospital experience who’s ready for scheduling, training, and people management.

Employer: ADO Billing Services

Location: Richmond Hill, NY

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: From $18/hour

Hands-on billing role posting charges/EOBs, handling AR, appeals, and high-volume calls. Best for someone with 2+ recent years of medical billing, strong ICD-10/CPT skills, and comfort working fully in-office.

Employer: Dellas Dental

Location: Bayside, NY

Type: In-person

Pay: $20–$30/hour

Be the front face of a busy dental office, handling Dentrix scheduling, insurance, billing, and phones. Good match if you’ve done medical/dental front desk work and want 401(k), paid training, and employee discounts.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift LPN role in long-term care with heavy focus on Sigma EMR documentation, meds, labs, and family communication. Great if you have LTC experience, a current NY LPN license, and like structured clinical routines.

Employer: Dr Gotlieb

Location: Rego Park, NY

Type: Contract / Full-time, in-person

Pay: $17–$24/hour

Work about 28–33 hours/week (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun) doing chairside assisting, sterilization, X-rays, and infection control. Perfect for someone with 1+ year dental assisting who wants a steady, part-time-plus schedule.

Employer: Dellas Dental

Location: Astoria, NY

Type: Contract, in-person

Pay: From $110,000/year

Provide full-scope general dentistry, from preventive to restorative and some specialty care, in a community practice. Good for a licensed dentist who wants a flexible schedule and is comfortable managing comprehensive treatment plans.

Employer: Bezalel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Location: Queens, NY

Type: In-person

Pay: $57–$57.50/hour

Lead nursing staff in a rehab/LTC setting, coordinating care and supervising aides while still providing some direct care. Strong fit if you’re an RN with nursing home or LTC experience looking for a high hourly rate and room to grow.

Employer: NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

Location: Long Island City, Queens, NY (42-09 28th Street)

Type: Full-time (civil service)

Salary: $110,067–$119,545/year

Senior role overseeing Assisted Outpatient Treatment operations, supervising staff, and improving program policies. Great for someone with a bachelor’s + 5 years health services experience (18+ months managerial) who wants public-sector benefits and possible loan forgiveness.

Employer: AngelCare ABA Therapy

Location: Corona & across NYC (on the road)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract

Pay: From $500/day

Flexible, field-based role doing CSE evaluations and/or therapy for children, with the ability to choose your own hours and cases. Best for NYS-licensed SLPs with TSSLD/TSHH who want high daily pay and control over schedule.

Employer: Nurse Practitioner Hub (for a Queens primary care practice)

Location: Jackson Heights, Queens, NY

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $140,000–$150,000/year

Serve an adult primary care panel in Spanish and English, Mon–Fri only, no weekends or call, with 2 weeks paid training and strong mentorship. Great for FNP/AGNPs (new grads welcome) who want NHSC loan-repayment potential and robust benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.