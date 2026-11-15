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🏥 Queens NY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $150K+
Queens healthcare is buzzing right now – from hospitals to small practices, there are solid options whether you’re clinical, admin, or leadership.
Here are several standout Healthcare & Medical openings in Queens, NY this week:
RN Supervisor (Internship)
Employer: M2 HEALTHCARE LTD
Location: Queens, NY
Type: Internship
Salary: Not listed
This RN leadership internship lets you oversee daily nursing operations with supportive staffing ratios, PTO, holidays, and overtime opportunities. Great if you’re ready to grow into a supervisory role in a fun, friendly environment.
Vascular Technologist
Employer: Northwell Health
Location: Glendale, NY (also Fresh Meadows, Rego Park, Flushing)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not listed (Northwell notes pay depends on experience, specialty, and location)
Travel between several Queens sites doing advanced vascular ultrasound studies and arterial/venous testing. Ideal if you’re a Registered Vascular Technologist/Specialist with 1–3 years’ experience.
Mental Health Clinician – Older Adults (Hybrid)
Employer: Commonpoint
Location: Little Neck / Flushing, NY
Type: Full-time, hybrid (in-office + up to 2 remote days)
Salary: $65,000–$75,000/year
Provide therapy to clients 50+ in an outpatient setting with a stable Mon–Fri, 8:30–4:30 schedule. Great fit for an LCSW who wants strong benefits, pension/403(b), and lots of professional development.
Staff Nurse – PACU
Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals / Queens Hospital Center
Location: Jamaica, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Post-anesthesia care role in a major public hospital, focused on high-quality, person-centered care. Requires a NY RN license and BLS (AHA); strong option if you want big-system experience and union-style stability.
Patient Registrar – 21-Week Contract
Employer: Aya Healthcare
Location: Flushing, Queens, NY
Type: Contract (21 weeks)
Pay: $540–$587/week
Day-shift front-desk role in a 480-bed acute care hospital, using Epic and handling patient registration. Good entry point if you have 1+ year in health information or hospital admin and want travel-agency perks and benefits.
Pharmacy Operations Manager (Certified Tech)
Employer: Walgreens
Location: Whitestone, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $22.50–$35.75/hour
Lead day-to-day pharmacy workflow and tech team while working as a full-time certified tech. Great for a PTCB-certified tech with at least 1 year of retail/hospital experience who’s ready for scheduling, training, and people management.
Medical Biller
Employer: ADO Billing Services
Location: Richmond Hill, NY
Type: Full-time, on-site
Pay: From $18/hour
Hands-on billing role posting charges/EOBs, handling AR, appeals, and high-volume calls. Best for someone with 2+ recent years of medical billing, strong ICD-10/CPT skills, and comfort working fully in-office.
Dental Receptionist
Employer: Dellas Dental
Location: Bayside, NY
Type: In-person
Pay: $20–$30/hour
Be the front face of a busy dental office, handling Dentrix scheduling, insurance, billing, and phones. Good match if you’ve done medical/dental front desk work and want 401(k), paid training, and employee discounts.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – 7AM Shift
Employer: Not listed
Location: Queens, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Day-shift LPN role in long-term care with heavy focus on Sigma EMR documentation, meds, labs, and family communication. Great if you have LTC experience, a current NY LPN license, and like structured clinical routines.
Dental Assistant – 4 Days/Week
Employer: Dr Gotlieb
Location: Rego Park, NY
Type: Contract / Full-time, in-person
Pay: $17–$24/hour
Work about 28–33 hours/week (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun) doing chairside assisting, sterilization, X-rays, and infection control. Perfect for someone with 1+ year dental assisting who wants a steady, part-time-plus schedule.
General Dentist
Employer: Dellas Dental
Location: Astoria, NY
Type: Contract, in-person
Pay: From $110,000/year
Provide full-scope general dentistry, from preventive to restorative and some specialty care, in a community practice. Good for a licensed dentist who wants a flexible schedule and is comfortable managing comprehensive treatment plans.
RN Supervisor – Rehab & Nursing Center
Employer: Bezalel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
Location: Queens, NY
Type: In-person
Pay: $57–$57.50/hour
Lead nursing staff in a rehab/LTC setting, coordinating care and supervising aides while still providing some direct care. Strong fit if you’re an RN with nursing home or LTC experience looking for a high hourly rate and room to grow.
Assistant Director, AOT – Bureau of Mental Health
Employer: NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene
Location: Long Island City, Queens, NY (42-09 28th Street)
Type: Full-time (civil service)
Salary: $110,067–$119,545/year
Senior role overseeing Assisted Outpatient Treatment operations, supervising staff, and improving program policies. Great for someone with a bachelor’s + 5 years health services experience (18+ months managerial) who wants public-sector benefits and possible loan forgiveness.
Speech and Language Evaluator / Therapist
Employer: AngelCare ABA Therapy
Location: Corona & across NYC (on the road)
Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract
Pay: From $500/day
Flexible, field-based role doing CSE evaluations and/or therapy for children, with the ability to choose your own hours and cases. Best for NYS-licensed SLPs with TSSLD/TSHH who want high daily pay and control over schedule.
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner (Spanish-Speaking)
Employer: Nurse Practitioner Hub (for a Queens primary care practice)
Location: Jackson Heights, Queens, NY
Type: Full-time, in-person
Pay: $140,000–$150,000/year
Serve an adult primary care panel in Spanish and English, Mon–Fri only, no weekends or call, with 2 weeks paid training and strong mentorship. Great for FNP/AGNPs (new grads welcome) who want NHSC loan-repayment potential and robust benefits.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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