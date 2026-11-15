Queens is busy building and upgrading public spaces, and the city needs experienced leaders to keep big projects moving. If you’ve got architecture, engineering, or construction management chops, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: NYC Department of Design and Construction – Public Buildings Division

NYC Department of Design and Construction – Public Buildings Division Location: 30-30 Thomson Ave, Long Island City, Queens, NY

Salary: $75,443 – $153,210

Type: Full-time (35 hours/week)

Civil Service Title: Administrative Project Manager (Exam #5565 or #5164 required, or already permanent in title)

Administrative Project Manager (Exam or required, or already permanent in title) Job ID: 808402

Lead the team that handles permits, approvals, and project closeout for a large capital portfolio. You’ll set strategy, manage staff, work closely with DOB/FDNY and other agencies, and drive process improvements so public building projects finish on time.

Employer: NYC Department of Design and Construction – Public Buildings Division

NYC Department of Design and Construction – Public Buildings Division Location: 30-30 Thomson Ave, Long Island City, Queens, NY

Salary: $75,443 – $153,210

Type: Full-time (35 hours/week)

Civil Service Title: Administrative Engineer (PE license + exam #5564 or #5163 , or already permanent in title)

Administrative Engineer (PE license + exam or , or already permanent in title) Job ID: 808400

Similar high-level Program Director role, but geared to licensed Professional Engineers. You’ll use your engineering background to guide permitting, inspections, and closeout across complex city construction projects.

Employer: NYC Department of Design and Construction – Public Buildings Division

NYC Department of Design and Construction – Public Buildings Division Location: 30-30 Thomson Ave, Long Island City, Queens, NY

Salary: $75,443 – $153,210

Type: Full-time (35 hours/week)

Civil Service Title: Administrative Architect (NY State Registered Architect + 6 years’ experience, 2 as admin architect; exam #6501 or #6001 or already permanent in title)

Administrative Architect (NY State Registered Architect + 6 years’ experience, 2 as admin architect; exam or or already permanent in title) Job ID: 808389

Architect-focused version of the Program Director role, leading the same permits/approvals/closeout unit. Ideal if you know NYC codes, plan review, and certificates of occupancy and want to manage a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: NYC Department of Design and Construction – Public Buildings Division

NYC Department of Design and Construction – Public Buildings Division Location: 30-30 Thomson Ave, Long Island City, Queens, NY

Salary: $62,407 – $97,206

Type: Full-time (35 hours/week)

Civil Service Title: Administrative Project Manager (Exam #5565 or #5164 , or already permanent in title)

Administrative Project Manager (Exam or , or already permanent in title) Department: Public Buildings / CPD / Health

Public Buildings / CPD / Health Job ID: 810465

Run complex health-related capital projects from concept through construction and closeout. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, design and construction teams, handle change orders, and supervise project managers while keeping work safe and on time.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—click through, note the Job ID, and apply via the official NYC Government Jobs site so you don’t miss the deadline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.