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🐱 Sweet Bayside Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption in NY
Looking for a feline friend in Bayside, NY or nearby Nassau/Suffolk County? These adoptable cats are waiting in foster care for a safe, loving home.
Jesse
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Humane Urban Group - Bayside Foster
- Contact: (516) 273-5557
About Jesse:
Jesse is a handsome tuxedo boy who first showed up in someone’s yard and quickly won hearts with his friendly nature. He’s a solo star who prefers a quiet home with no other pets. He is available for adoption in Nassau or Suffolk County.
If you want a charming companion all to yourself, Jesse may be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Jesse and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Freddie & Elton
- Breed: Tabby
- Age: Babies (kittens)
- Gender: Both Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Humane Urban Group - Bayside Foster
- Contact: (516) 273-5557
About Freddie & Elton:
Freddie and Elton are a bonded pair of brown tabby brothers. They are described as a “dynamic duo” and are inseparable — they must be adopted together. This pair is looking for a home in Nassau or Suffolk County.
If you’re ready for double the kitten fun and cuddles, these two would love to grow up together in your home.
👉 Meet Freddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
👉 Meet Elton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Humane Urban Group - Bayside Foster at (516) 273-5557 and complete the application at humaneurbangroup.org/adoption-application. Sharing this post can also help these kitties find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.