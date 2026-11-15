Looking for a feline friend in Bayside, NY or nearby Nassau/Suffolk County? These adoptable cats are waiting in foster care for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Humane Urban Group - Bayside Foster

Contact: (516) 273-5557

About Jesse:

Jesse is a handsome tuxedo boy who first showed up in someone’s yard and quickly won hearts with his friendly nature. He’s a solo star who prefers a quiet home with no other pets. He is available for adoption in Nassau or Suffolk County.

If you want a charming companion all to yourself, Jesse may be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Jesse and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Babies (kittens)

Babies (kittens) Gender: Both Male

Both Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Humane Urban Group - Bayside Foster

Contact: (516) 273-5557

About Freddie & Elton:

Freddie and Elton are a bonded pair of brown tabby brothers. They are described as a “dynamic duo” and are inseparable — they must be adopted together. This pair is looking for a home in Nassau or Suffolk County.

If you’re ready for double the kitten fun and cuddles, these two would love to grow up together in your home.

👉 Meet Freddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

👉 Meet Elton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Humane Urban Group - Bayside Foster at (516) 273-5557 and complete the application at humaneurbangroup.org/adoption-application. Sharing this post can also help these kitties find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.