Looking for a loyal friend in Ridgewood, NY? These adoptable dogs at Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens are hoping for a safe, loving home and a fresh start.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 8 months)

Young (about 8 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan with black

Tan with black Weight: 34 lbs

34 lbs Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Location: Ridgewood, NY

What the shelter says:

History is unknown so far.

Best in a home without very tiny children ; may do well with older kids after a meet-and-greet .

; may do well with . It’s unknown if she has lived with other animals.

if she has lived with other animals. Excitable and energetic and will need positive outlets for her energy and daily activity.

Lola is a lively young pup who will thrive with someone ready for walks, playtime, and basic training.

👉 Meet Lola Sentruk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Location: Ridgewood, NY

What we know about Cardinal:

Found alone in a park with no collar or leash ; finder spent the day trying to locate his home.

; finder spent the day trying to locate his home. Described by his finder and intake staff as gentle and easygoing .

. Understandably fearful in the shelter and hesitant about handling at first.

Cardinal sounds like a sweet, sensitive dog who needs a calm, patient adopter to help him feel safe again.

👉 Meet Cardinal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown and white

Brown and white Weight: 75 lbs

75 lbs Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Location: Ridgewood, NY

What the shelter says:

History is unknown.

Best in a home without very tiny children ; may be open to older kids after meeting them .

; may be open to . Described as playful and cute .

. Needs daily physical activity to stay healthy and happy.

Joseph is a big, fun-loving dog who will enjoy an active home that can give him exercise and structure.

👉 Meet Joseph and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown

Brown Weight: 58 lbs

58 lbs Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Location: Ridgewood, NY

What the shelter says:

History is unknown.

Needs slow introductions to new people and places to feel safe.

to new people and places to feel safe. Prefers to come to you when he’s ready for pets and attention.

for pets and attention. Would do best in a home with adults only .

. Has medical needs that staff will discuss with you.

Mott Ave is looking for a calm, adult home with someone who will respect his pace and work with the shelter on his medical care.

👉 Meet Mott Ave and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ridgewood, NY, please consider visiting Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens or sharing these pups with friends and neighbors. The right person could be just one share or one visit away.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.