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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ridgewood
Looking for a loyal friend in Ridgewood, NY? These adoptable dogs at Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens are hoping for a safe, loving home and a fresh start.
Lola Sentruk
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (about 8 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan with black
- Weight: 34 lbs
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
- Location: Ridgewood, NY
What the shelter says:
- History is unknown so far.
- Best in a home without very tiny children; may do well with older kids after a meet-and-greet.
- It’s unknown if she has lived with other animals.
- Excitable and energetic and will need positive outlets for her energy and daily activity.
Lola is a lively young pup who will thrive with someone ready for walks, playtime, and basic training.
👉 Meet Lola Sentruk and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cardinal
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
- Location: Ridgewood, NY
What we know about Cardinal:
- Found alone in a park with no collar or leash; finder spent the day trying to locate his home.
- Described by his finder and intake staff as gentle and easygoing.
- Understandably fearful in the shelter and hesitant about handling at first.
Cardinal sounds like a sweet, sensitive dog who needs a calm, patient adopter to help him feel safe again.
👉 Meet Cardinal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Joseph
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown and white
- Weight: 75 lbs
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
- Location: Ridgewood, NY
What the shelter says:
- History is unknown.
- Best in a home without very tiny children; may be open to older kids after meeting them.
- Described as playful and cute.
- Needs daily physical activity to stay healthy and happy.
Joseph is a big, fun-loving dog who will enjoy an active home that can give him exercise and structure.
👉 Meet Joseph and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mott Ave
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown
- Weight: 58 lbs
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
- Location: Ridgewood, NY
What the shelter says:
- History is unknown.
- Needs slow introductions to new people and places to feel safe.
- Prefers to come to you when he’s ready for pets and attention.
- Would do best in a home with adults only.
- Has medical needs that staff will discuss with you.
Mott Ave is looking for a calm, adult home with someone who will respect his pace and work with the shelter on his medical care.
👉 Meet Mott Ave and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Ridgewood, NY, please consider visiting Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens or sharing these pups with friends and neighbors. The right person could be just one share or one visit away.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.