Queens is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from healthcare outreach to luxury aesthetics and social media content. Here are several solid options if you’re ready to make a move.

Employer: Sysco

Sysco Location: Queens, NY

Type: Volunteer (listed as VOLUNTEER; check posting for details)

Volunteer (listed as VOLUNTEER; check posting for details) Salary: Not listed

Outside sales role selling foodservice products, ideal for restaurant managers, chefs, or experienced sales pros who speak Mandarin. You’ll manage your own territory, build relationships with restaurants, and get access to specialized sales training, incentives, and a robust benefits package (including 401(k) with match and Employee Stock Purchase Plan) if this aligns with a standard Sysco sales track.

Employer: LaserAway

Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20/hr base + uncapped commission; average $70,000–$95,000/year

High-earning consultative sales role in aesthetic dermatology, with full training provided. You’ll run one-on-one consultations, build long-term patient relationships, and earn uncapped commission plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Park Center Nursing Home

Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Community-facing marketing role where you build relationships with hospitals, discharge planners, and senior centers to drive admissions. Good fit if you have 2+ years in a skilled nursing or hospital setting and like a mix of outreach, tours, and coordinating the full admissions process.

Employer: EMPIRE TAX PROFESSIONALS, INC

Location: Queens, NY 11432 (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time / Hybrid (10–30 hours per week)

Part-time / Hybrid (10–30 hours per week) Salary: $20.00–$30.00 per hour

Hands-on social media and event marketing role focused on dentists and dental professionals in New York. You’ll plan and film videos, manage Instagram/Facebook/LinkedIn, and coordinate networking and educational events—great if you’re creative, organized, and comfortable on camera.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on schedule, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.