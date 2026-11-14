Queens is busy with public projects and clean energy work right now, and a few solid architecture and engineering roles are open. If you’re licensed (or close) and like big, long-term projects, these are worth a look.

Employer: NYC Department of Design and Construction

NYC Department of Design and Construction Location: Queens, NY (30-30 Thomson Ave, Long Island City)

(30-30 Thomson Ave, Long Island City) Salary: $93,614 – $113,256

Type: Full-time, 35 hours/week

Notes: Civil service role (Architect, title code 21215); exam list or permanent status required; NYC residency not required; 55a Program eligible; Posted until 01/12/2027

You’ll lead multi-disciplinary teams reviewing and developing designs for public buildings, from scope and forensic analysis to construction documents and administration. Best fit if you’re a Registered Architect with strong NYC code knowledge, AutoCAD skills, and deep experience in new construction and renovations.

Employer: NYC Department of Design and Construction

NYC Department of Design and Construction Location: Queens, NY (30-30 Thomson Ave, Long Island City)

(30-30 Thomson Ave, Long Island City) Salary: $59,747 – $68,709

Type: Full-time, 35 hours/week

Notes: Civil service role (Civil Engineering Intern, title code 20202); must be permanent in title or on DDC promotional list; NYC residency not required; 55a Program eligible; Posted until 01/12/2027

Great entry point if you’re early in your civil career and want real NYC infrastructure experience. You’ll work on roadways, sewers, and water systems, doing design, AutoCAD/Civil 3D drafting, field visits, and cost estimates alongside senior engineers.

Employer: Ecosystem

Location: Queens County, NY (regional role)

(regional role) Salary: Approx. $100,000 – $150,000 , depending on location and experience

, depending on location and experience Type: Full-time

This role focuses on energy efficiency and decarbonization projects in buildings, from early concept through to contract. You’ll lead site assessments, develop technical concepts and proposals, and work closely with business development to shape large retrofit and infrastructure upgrades; ideal for a Mechanical Engineer with 5+ years in building energy projects and strong client-facing skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes your mix of skills is exactly what they need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.